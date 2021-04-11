Rain continues through today, sun expected tomorrow

Most of today’s rain is expected through the afternoon into the evening. Rain chances are highest after 11 a.m., as well as between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. Temperatures today will be cool, only reaching highs around 55 degrees, the NWS said. Overnight, temperatures could drop to about 48 degrees. The area may see some wind in the evening, with winds between 10 and 13 mph, the NWS said.

Tomorrow, the area may see some sun and warmer temperatures, reaching almost 70 degrees during the day. The day will likely be windy, with speeds between 8 and 15 mph, the NWS said. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the lower 40s.