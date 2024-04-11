Rainy, windy today with strong, severe thunderstorms possible

We will once again be dealing with the potential for severe weather Thursday afternoon and early evening, primarily along and east of Interstate 75. All hazards are possible, but damaging winds are the main threat. A few tornadoes are possible. pic.twitter.com/um5TqFZ3kx — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) April 10, 2024

Wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph are possible today, especially this evening and overnight.

Highs will be around 69 degrees, falling to a low around 46 degrees overnight.

Rain chances will dip after midnight, but showers will be likely again for Friday morning.

Friday afternoon, rain chances will dip, then fall away around dark, with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Highs on Friday will be around 56 degrees.

On Friday night skies will clear and winds will decrease as temperatures fall to around 42 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny, breezy and mild, with highs around 68 degrees and gusts as high as 25 mph.

There will be a few more clouds Saturday night, and lows will be around 52 degrees.