Saturday weather: Partly sunny, cool

Today will be partly sunny and cool, with highs around 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Clouds will decrease overnight, though it will stay partly cloudy as temperatures fall to around 41 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and cool again, with highs around 61 degrees.

There will be a few more clouds late Sunday night, and lows will be around 42 degrees.

Monday will be warmer and breezy, with increasing clouds and a chance of rain starting in the afternoon. Highs will be around 68 degrees, and gusts in the afternoon will reach as high as 32 mph.

Overnight, winds will gradually decrease, but the NWS predicted a chance of rain throughout the night as temperatures fall to around 53 degrees.