Showers, chance of thunderstorms this morning; Rounds of rain, storms through weekend

Today there will be showers and a chance of thunderstorms this morning, followed by a chance of rain and storms for the rest of the day, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
[5:35 AM] Temps will increase the next few days, but so will the chances of rain. A few storms will impact the area early Saturday AM, with more showers/storms possible at times through Tuesday. A few strong to severe storms, along with some flooding, could occur on Sun-Mon-Tue. pic.twitter.com/dPjkl1YUqy— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 29, 2024
It will be breezy, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Highs will be around 69 degrees.
Overnight there will be a chance of showers as temperatures fall to a low around 43 degrees.
Starting on Sunday, the NWS predicted multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. A few of the storms could be strong to severe, and repeated rainfall could cause flooding.
March 29, 2024
On Sunday, showers will be likely starting in the afternoon, with a chance of thunderstorms starting around the evening commute. Highs will be around 65 degrees.
Rain will be likely with a chance of thunderstorms on Sunday night with lows around 54 degrees.
Showers and a chance of thunderstorms will continue throughout the day on Monday. Storms will be likely starting around dark through midnight, but there will still be a chance of thunderstorms for the rest of the night.
Highs will be around 66 degrees, and lows will be around 52 degrees.
