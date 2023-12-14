Sunny, chilly today; Freezing temperatures overnight

On Friday, it will sunny and a little warmer, with highs reaching around 53 degrees.

Starting in the afternoon clouds will gradually increase, for mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low temperatures will dip a little below freezing to around 30 degrees.

Saturday will be partly sunny and cool, with highs around 52 degrees.

Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain starting in the evening and continuing through the night. Lows will be around 38 degrees.