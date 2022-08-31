Sunny, warm through end of week

This week will be largely sunny and warm, with highs in the 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Today, there will be clear skies during the day and overnight, with a high around 83 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.
Tomorrow will be sunny and a little warmer, with a high around 85 degrees. There will be a few clouds overnight and lows around 61 degrees.
Clouds will increase on Friday, for a mostly sunny morning and partly cloudy afternoon. Highs will climb a little more to around 87 degrees.
On Friday night, clouds will gradually clear as temperatures fall to around 64 degrees.
