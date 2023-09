It will be sunny and warm today, with highs around 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight, there will be a few more clouds for partly cloudy skies and a low around 59 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs around 85 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows around 60 degrees.

On Friday, skies will be sunny again with highs rising to around 85 degrees. Friday night will be partly cloudy with lows around 58 degrees.