Unseasonably warm, windy today; Rain overnight

On Wednesday night, clouds will build back up again, and showers will begin again after midnight. There will also be a chance of thunderstorms in the early-morning hours, and both rain and storm chances will continue through morning. Lows will be around 51 degrees.

Thursday will be warm and rainy, with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms throughout the day. It will also be breezy, with sustained winds up to 22 mph and gusts as high as 32 mph that will continue through the night.

After the sun sets on Thursday, there will be a chance of rain that will fall away after midnight.

Temperatures will be warm during the day, with highs around 64 degrees, but overnight they will drop, falling below zero to around 27 degrees.