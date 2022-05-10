dayton logo
Warm, sunny this week with highs in 80s

It will be sunny and warm through the middle of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Today will be partly sunny and hot, with a high near 84 degrees. Overnight temperatures will fall to around 60 degrees.

Clouds will gradually decrease tomorrow for mostly sunny skies by the evening and overnight. Temperatures will be hot again, with highs reaching around 85 degrees and lows around 59 degrees.

On Thursday, it will be sunny and hot, with highs again reaching up into the mid-80s and overnight lows around 59 degrees.

