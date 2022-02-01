Winter storm: Heavy ice, snow mix on the way

Explore 5 tips for driving on icy roads

Today will be the proverbial calm before the storm. Skies will be partly cloudy with above-normal temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s before the rain moves in starting around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

“It’s going to be raining on Wednesday and then after that, it’s not until late Wednesday evening, Wednesday night we’re going to see colder air moving in,” Coniglio said.

Around midnight, the rain will change over to freezing rain or sleet as the temperature drops, accompanied by gusty winds, he said. This will lead to hazardous driving conditions as well as tree damage and electric outages as branches snap and fall into power lines.

“It’s going to continue through most of Thursday, and then snow Thursday night and ending on Friday morning,” Coniglio said.

[7:04 PM] Here is our latest official snowfall and ice accumulation amounts for the upcoming winter storm. This will be a long duration event with impacts occurring earliest across west-central Ohio and eastern Indiana. Stay tuned for updates. #inwx #ohwx #kywx pic.twitter.com/nSWniEJI3M — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 1, 2022

“The result of that is going to be a winter precipitation that is going to be a problem: quarter-inch of ice or more in Dayton by Thursday evening, maybe a few inches of snow following that before it ends,” he said.

Friday’s high will hit only 22 degrees with mostly cloudy skies for much of the day after the snow clears out. The overnight low will drop to around 2 degrees.

The forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 25 degrees on Saturday, then mostly sunny skies and 35 degrees on Sunday.