Columbus music venue celebrates its 50th anniversary with new star-studded documentary

A brand new documentary is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Newport Music Hall in Columbus, which bills itself “the longest continually running rock club in the United States.”
“If These Walls Could Talk” is a music documentary that offers an in-depth look at Newport Music Hall through exclusive performances and interviews with world-renowned artists. The documentary, airing live on PromoWest Productions' Facebook page and its accompanying YouTube Channel on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m., highlights the influence that this rock club has, and will continue to have, on the music industry.
Formerly known as the State Theater upon its opening, as the Agora Ballroom in the 1970s, and eventually, Newport Music Hall, the venue is located north of downtown Columbus across from Ohio State University.
“We wanted to do something big for the 50th anniversary of The Agora and Newport Music Hall and given the time we are currently living in, we thought there was no better way to celebrate than to put the history together in this documentary,” said Scott Stienecker, AEG Presents Regional VP and PromoWest Productions CEO. “This venue has been the longest continually running rock club in the country, and it has impacted so many people from artists to agents to staff, we are excited to show the history and share this story.”
Among the notable performances and interviews from the documentary include those from musicians B.B. King, Queen, AC/DC, Joe Walsh, The Smashing Pumpkins, Walk the Moon, O.A.R., CAAMP and Twenty One Pilots, along with industry professionals such as Stienecker, Hank LoConti (Owner, The Agora), Marissa McClellan (PromoWest Productions and AEG Presents), Dave Watson (Columbia Records), Randy Malloy (CD102.5, Columbus) and Jerry Elliott (Q-FM 96, Columbus).
“The Agora/Newport Music Hall is a staple in the city of Columbus and has provided music fans access to some of the greatest artists of all time,” said Jason Corron, Function 5 Owner and CCO, and PromoWest TV Executive Producer. “We wanted to create a documentary that brought some of the performances, the artists, and the stories behind all of it to life. Our intention, and hope, is that this unique perspective, from both the artists and the people who have made it possible, will cement the Newport in its place as one of the greatest live music venues in rock and roll history.”
For more information about Newport Music Hall and “If These Walls Could Talk,” pay a visit to promowestlive.com and promowesttv.com.