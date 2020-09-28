Columbus music venue celebrates its 50th anniversary with new star-studded documentary

Among the notable performances and interviews from the documentary include those from musicians B.B. King, Queen, AC/DC, Joe Walsh, The Smashing Pumpkins, Walk the Moon, O.A.R., CAAMP and Twenty One Pilots, along with industry professionals such as Stienecker, Hank LoConti (Owner, The Agora), Marissa McClellan (PromoWest Productions and AEG Presents), Dave Watson (Columbia Records), Randy Malloy (CD102.5, Columbus) and Jerry Elliott (Q-FM 96, Columbus).

“The Agora/Newport Music Hall is a staple in the city of Columbus and has provided music fans access to some of the greatest artists of all time,” said Jason Corron, Function 5 Owner and CCO, and PromoWest TV Executive Producer. “We wanted to create a documentary that brought some of the performances, the artists, and the stories behind all of it to life. Our intention, and hope, is that this unique perspective, from both the artists and the people who have made it possible, will cement the Newport in its place as one of the greatest live music venues in rock and roll history.”

For more information about Newport Music Hall and “If These Walls Could Talk,” pay a visit to promowestlive.com and promowesttv.com.