DAYTON EATS: First ‘Let’s Get Brunched’ event happening in April

“The owner of Buckeye Vodka, Jim Finke, and I were talking about a similar event someone did in Cincinnati they sponsored. Jim wanted to do something like that here. I attended the event with the president of the MVRA Brian Pohl and we had a really good time. I then started thinking this would be an excellent way to promote our members brunch service,” said Amy Zahora executive director of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association (MVRA). “This event was scheduled in April of 2020 and was close to being sold out when everything shut down, which was about 6 weeks prior. We eventually had to cancel the event and refund everyone’s tickets due to the pandemic.”

During the upcoming event happening 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 17 at the Steam Plant in downtown Dayton, participating restaurants will showcase their tastiest brunch items paired with an equally tasty brunch cocktail bringing together the irresistible combination of booze and brunch for a food event that has been in the works for five years and is just now coming to light.

Currently Amber Rose, Butter Cafe. CBCB Grill (Cold Beer and Cheeseburgers), Corner Kitchen, Dewberry 1850, The Florentine, Rip Rap Roadhouse and Salar Restaurant and Lounge will be featured with a few more in the works.

“Each restaurant will offer a sample of something from their brunch menu and a brunch inspired cocktail featuring Buckeye Vodka. People will go around and sample the food and drink. We will have a DJ, it will be a lively fun atmosphere and the patrons will vote on their favorite restaurant. We will have first, second and third place with prizes for each restaurant. Also with this event each patron will receive a 2024 Buckeye Vodka cocktail glass as a keepsake from the event,” said Zahora. “People love brunch and who doesn’t like breakfast for dinner? We set up this way because it’s all locally owned restaurants participating and they are too busy on the weekends to participate- so we chose a Wednesday night to give more restaurants the opportunity to join in the fun.”

Zahora says 300 tickets will be sold for the event which she expects will go quickly just like they did in 2020. Here’s a look at what some of the restaurants will be serving up and when you can find them serving up brunch throughout the week:

Amber Rose: A French toast bake casserole will be on the menu for this event. The restaurant currently only offers brunch on Easter and Mother’s Day, but that day to celebrate mom is coming up so you might want to think about getting a reservation in on their buffet. www.theamberrose.com

Butter Cafe: This popular brunch spot will be serving its signature Jelly Donut Pancakes and their Vegan and traditional breakfast burrito both paired with their Spicy Buckeye Vodka Citrus Spritzer. This is a spot that specializes in brunch with breakfast being served seven days a week — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. www.buttercafedayton.com

CBCB Bar and Grill: Get ready to enjoy some breakfast pizza — sausage gravy, hash browns, eggs, bacon and cheese on a homemade pizza crust. They serve breakfast every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. https://www.cbcbbarandgrill.com

Corner Kitchen: “Westside Mac and Cheese” made with a smoky cheese blend, bacon, creme fraiche and green onion and a blueberry salmon salad made with a blueberry vinaigrette, goat cheese, pistachio, red onion and jerk salmon. The Oregon District restaurant will be rolling out a new cocktail menu at the end of April. Their Thirsty Thursdays features a DJ spinning with cocktail specials and deals on wine pours, $9 dollar small plates at the bar, and $5 dollars off any prime steaks. The restaurant serves its brunch menu from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays. “Brunch when done right should be light, breezy, and value oriented. It’s a great way to connect or reconnect with friends and family,” said Corner Kitchen Executive Chef Gavin St. Denis. https://cornerkitchendayton.com

Dewberry 1850: This destination at the UD Marriott will be serving home fries and summer squash gnocchi, pork belly bacon and confit garlic with orange and tomato reduction and fried basil with a breakfast old fashion made with bacon infused bourbon with black walnut bitters, maple syrup and orange and bacon garnish. Their breakfast hours are 6 a.m.-11 a.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. https://dewberry1850.com

The Florentine: Bryce Henson, the new owner of The Florentine shares they will be offering a Shaved Ribeye English Muffin with sautéed onions and peppers with queso and an over egg. The restaurant currently serves brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. “Every day looks great in the morning. Brunch comes before a day can go sideways,” said Henson. True story. https://sleek.bio/theflorentine

“People enjoy meeting with their friends and family and getting together on weekend. People might not have time for dinner but everyone has time for brunch,” said Zahora. “I think this event will create awareness for who does brunch in town. This is the time of year people really start getting out for brunch and hopefully they find some new spots by sampling some of these restaurants at the event.”

Dayton Eats looks at the regional food stories and restaurant news that make mouths water. Menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes and culinary adventures. Do you know of new exciting format changes, specials, happy hours, restaurant updates or any other tasty news you think is worth a closer look at? E-mail Alexis Larsen at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com with the information and we will work to include it in future coverage.

How to go

What: Buckeye Vodka’s Let’s Get Brunched

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 17

Where: The Steam Plant, 617 E. 3rd St., Dayton

Cost: $40 general admission which includes five sample cocktails, a cocktail glass and brunch items from participating restaurants. $65 VIP ticket includes early admission at 6 p.m., 10 sample cocktails and brunch items from participating restaurants. The event is 21 years and older.

More information: https://dineoutdayton.com