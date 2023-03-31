40 events to keep you busy in Dayton this April

2. First Friday

Support downtown Dayton businesses at this free monthly art hop providing special dining and shopping deals, entertainment and more. Friday, April 7 from 5-10 p.m. More info: downtowndayton.org.

3. Dyngus Day 2023

The Polish Club will host Dyngus Day 2023 at the Polish picnic grounds, 3690 Needmore Road, from noon to 6 p.m. on Monday, April 10. Everyone is invited to this Polish tradition or Fun Day after Easter. There will be drinks, Polish food and music. In case of inclement weather, it will be held at the Polish Club at 1470 Valley St., Dayton. Cost: $5 in advance or $7 at the gate. More info: 937-222-8092 or 937-305-6668.

4. Saeed Jones

The Contemporary Dayton will hold its lecture series Conversations at The Tank at the Dayton Arcade on Thursday, April 13 with a reception at 6 p.m. and lecture at 7 p.m. The speaker featured is Saeed Jones, an author and literary activist. Cost: Free but registration is required. The Arcade is located at 35 W. Fourth St., Dayton. More info: www.codayton.com.

5. Woofstock 2023

Woofstock 2023 will take place in downtown Fairborn on Friday, April 21 from 4-10 p.m. Woofstock is a dog-friendly event featuring live reggae bands, food trucks, dog vendors and a beer garden. Cost: Free. More info: 937-754-3090.

6. Antioch School Scholarship Gala

The Antioch School Scholarship Gala will be held at the Foundry Theater, 920 Corry St., Yellow Springs, on Friday, April 21 from 7-10 p.m. This fundraising event raises money for the school’s Scholarship Fund. This year’s entertainer will be Grammy-nominated blues musician, storyteller and actor Guy Davis. Cost: $75-$1,500. More info: 937-767-7642.

7. Vintage Market Days

Vintage Market Days will be held at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road, Xenia, on Friday, April 21 through Sunday, April 23 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Vintage Market Days features 125-plus vendors showcasing vintage, vintage-inspired, furniture, home decor, boutique clothing, handmade treasures, jewelry, art, garden, live music and food trucks. Cost: $5-$15. More info: www.vintagemarketdays.com.

8. Time Warp Prom

The Time Warp Prom will be held at Wright State University’s Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn, on Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. The Time Warp Prom is a night of high-energy dancing to the great retro dance music of the ‘80s, contests, pictures, and crazy dances. Cost: $30. More info: www.mix1077.iheart.com.

9. Bougie High Noon Tea

The group Women in Tulle will hold a Bougie High Noon Tea at the Milton Athletic Club, 640 Colser Dr., Dayton, on Saturday, April 22 from 1-3 p.m. Everyone must wear high noon attire with hats, gloves and brightly colored dresses. There will be a formal tea menu, live music, vendors and a special guest speaker. Cost: $55 per person which includes a swag bag and full tea with three-tier menu. $80 Bougie VIP tickets include a swag bag, tea cup, photo, full tea with three-tier menu and a tea etiquette class at 12:30 p.m. More info: www.womenintulle.com.

Credit: Skip Peterson Credit: Skip Peterson

10. America’s Packard Museum Spring Fling

America’s Packard Museum Spring Fling will be held at the museum, 420 S. Ludlow St., Dayton, on Friday, April 28 from 6:30-10 p.m. and Saturday, April 29 from 9:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday’s welcome reception begins with an unveiling and book signing event. Saturday’s race car collection tour and pro-tips sessions are sponsored by Max Merritt Auto Parts, with a display for purchase or pick up. Saturday’s gala banquet spotlights our distinguished speaker, Price Cobb, winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans for Jaguar in 1990. The Kim Kelly Orchestra guest stars renowned vocalist Dominic Inferrera with the Sounds of Sinatra. Cost: $20-$1,250. More info: www.americaspackardmuseum.org.

11. Miami Valley OPE!n Roller Derby Tournament

Gem City Roller Derby is hosting a weekend of competition with its Miami Valley OPE!n Roller Derby Tournament at the Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton, on Saturday, April 29 from 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, April 30 from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Nine teams from across the North America East region will face off for two full days of high-impact play. Cost: $10-$20. More info: www.gemcityrollerderby.com.

DANCE

12. Tuesday Tea Dance

The Tuesday Tea Dance featuring the Jan and Robin House Duo will take place at the American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley. St., Dayton, on Tuesday, April 11 from 2-4 p.m. Cost: $7 for members and $8 for non-members. Price includes beer, wine, soft drinks and an appetizer buffet. More info: 937-287-4275 or www.accdayton.com.

13: ‘BareFace’

Ballet 5:8 will perform “BareFace” at the Arbofast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset, Troy, on Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m. “BareFace” is a brand-new full-length story ballet by Julianna Rubio Slager, inspired by the C.S. Lewis novel “Till We Have Faces.” The ballet uses the passion-filled myth of Cupid and Psyche to examine love’s motivations, pitfalls and blind spots. Cost: $15-$45. More info: 937-418-8392 or www.arbogastpac.com.

14. ‘Peter Pan’

Dayton Ballet will present choreographer Septime Webre’s “Peter Pan” at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton, on Friday, April 21 through Sunday, April 23. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on April 21 and 22 and 2:30 p.m. on April 23. Cost: $20-$90. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Credit: Chris Stewart Credit: Chris Stewart

15. Cabbage Roll Dinner and Dance

The Cabbage Roll Dinner and Dance will take place at the American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley. St., Dayton, on Friday, April 21 from 6-10 p.m. Dinner will be from 6-7:30 p.m. and will consist of cabbage rolls, mashed potatoes, vegetables, salad, desserts, coffee, beer, wine and soft drinks. The dance with music by Ed Kimczak will be from 7:30-10 p.m. Reservations required by Wednesday, April 19. Cost: $16 for members for the dinner and dance, and $17 for non-members. Dance only is $8. Children under 12 years of age are half-price. More info: 937-287-4275 or www.accdayton.com.

16. Booty Swing: Live Band Burlesque

Booty Swing: Live Band Burlesque will take place at the Brightside Music & Event Venue, 905 E. Third St., Dayton, on Thursday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. Catch Gem City babes Aurora, Lily, Jezabel and Indianapolis burly sensation Juju Bone dancing to swing-inspired sounds by the local Ayn Swann & The High Standards band. There will also be special performances from Dayton’s own Gem City Swing. Cost: $40-$300. VIP entry includes a free specialty cocktail and a front-row seat. More info: www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

17. Wright State Spring Dance Concert

Wright State University’s Spring Dance Concert spotlights ballet, jazz and modern dance April 20-23. The program features work from Wright State Dance Program faculty and guest choreographers. There will be guest performances by partner companies Dayton Contemporary Dance Company II and Dayton Ballet II. WSU Festival Playhouse, Creative Arts Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn. 7 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $15 adults, $10 seniors 60 and older, $5 students. 937-775-2500 or https://liberal-arts.wright.edu/fine-and-performing-arts/box-office-and-current-season.

FAMILY

18. April Fool’s Day 5K and Family Fun Mile

The April Fool’s Day 5K and Family Fun Mile will take place at Miamisburg Community Park, 550 S. First St., Miamisburg, on Saturday, April 1. Check-in at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 10 a.m. All finishers will win a medal. Cost: $25. More info: www.unsignup.com/race/oh/miamisburg/miamisburgaprilfoolsday5k

19. Fairytales on Ice

Fairytales on Ice will perform at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy, on Saturday, April 1 at 7 p.m. Join our heroine Belle as she journeys to the castle of the Beast to rescue her father. A cast of world-champion ice skaters, cirque performers, and live singers bring this magical tale to life right on the APAC stage. Cost: $15-$45. More info: 937-418-8392 or www.arbogastpac.com.

20. Sugar Maple Festival

The 43rd annual Sugar Maple Festival will be back in downtown Bellbrook on Friday, April 21 from 5-10 p.m., Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., and Sunday, April 23 from noon-5 p.m. Events and activities include a beer garden, pancake breakfast, dog show, live music, children’s activities, the Sweetheart Contest, 5K race and parade. Cost: Free. More info: www.sugarmaplefestival.com.

21. Family History Jamboree

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 901 E. Whipp Road, Centerville, will hold a Family History Jamboree on Saturday, April 22 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. There will be a live question and answer session in the afternoon where attendees can ask their questions from a panel of experts. Some of the topics includes interviewing relatives, DNA in your research, German and Latin records, journaling, family traditions and more. Cost: Free but you must register for classes. More info: www.fhj1.org.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

22. Young’s Jersey Dairy Easter Egg Hunt

Young’s Jersey Dairy will hard boil and dye more than 10,000 eggs for its Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 9. This 40th anniversary event starts promptly at 2 p.m. for children ages 4 and under, 2:20 p.m. for ages 5 to 7, and finally at 2:40 p.m. for ages 8 to 10. Admission is free. 880 Springfield-Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs. More info: 937-325-0629 or https://youngsdairy.com/easter-egg-hunt/

23. Easter Egg Hunt at The Greene

An Easter Egg Hunt will take place at the center court at The Greene, 4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek, on Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m. All ages welcome, but there will be a separate area set up for children under 2 years old. Following the hunt, the Easter photo studio will be open. Cost: Free. More info: www.thegreene.com.

24. Chemistry Chaos

Chemistry Chaos will be held at the Grass Roots Enrichment and Wellness Center for Children & Families, 713 W. Grand Ave., Dayton, on Monday, April 3 from noon to 2 p.m. Students will learn about the states of matter by conducting exciting hands-on experiments that change solids, to liquids and to gas. Cost: $15 and add a sibling for $10. More info: www.grassrootsenrichment.com

25. Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt

The third annual Jeff Probst Group Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt will take place starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 6 through Sunday, April 9. The hunt takes place throughout the city of Beavercreek. Participants will receive an email at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 6 with instructions and the clues to find all the locations. Get family and friends together anytime between April 6-9 to crack the clues and find all the egg locations. Submit entries by midnight on Sunday, April 9 and winners will be announced on social media. Cost: Free. More info: 937-657-7590 or www.jeffprobstgroup.com.

26. Great Pages circus

The Great Pages circus will make a stop in Xenia at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road, on Friday, April 7 through Sunday April 8. Performances: Friday at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Highlights will include aerial, juggling and clown acts in addition to Earhart’s Globe of Death making an appearance with adrenaline-rushing motorcycle mayhem. Cost: One adult and two children tickets for $20. Additional children are $2. More info: www.pagescircus.com.

27. Breakfast with the Bunny

The Breakfast with the Bunny will take place at Scene75, 6196 Poe Ave., Vandalia, on Saturday, April 8 from 9-11 a.m. A buffet-style breakfast will be served. After breakfast, stay and play games and bounce on inflatables. Cost: $12 for a single adult breakfast ticket and $7 for a single child breakfast ticket. $29 for single child breakfast ticket and $30 of game play. More info: www.scene75.com.

MUSIC

28. Songwriter’s Showcase

A Songwriter’s Showcase will take place at Flyboy’s Deli, 219 N. Patterson Blvd., on Friday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m. Performers include Eric Paul, Steve Zax, Miranda Pennington and Dave Berry. Cost: Free. More info: www.flyboysdeli.com.

Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

29. Glorilla & Friends

Grammy-nominated and XXL female rapper of the year Glorilla & Friends Live will perform at The Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St. on April 8 from 7-10 p.m. Cost: $75-$2,500. More info: www.daytonconventioncenter.com.

30. Matthew West

Contemporary Christian musician Matthew West will perform at the Christian Life Center, 3489 Little York Road, Dayton, on Thursday, April 13 from 7-10 p.m. Cost: $43-$48. More info: www.clcdayton.com.

31. ‘Das Rheingold’

Dayton Opera performs “Das Rheingold” at the Schuster Center on Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 15 at 2:30 p.m. “Das Rheingold” (The Gold from the Rhine) sets the stage for Wagner’s epic masterwork, The Ring Cycle, a saga of godly battles, family drama, and the power to rule the world. Cost: $5-$100. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

32. Candlelight Dayton: A Tribute to Queen

Candlelight Dayton: A Tribute to Queen will take place at the Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton, on Sunday, April 23 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Seating is assigned on a first come first served basis in each zone. Cost: $20-$30. More info: 937-222-9103 or www.daytonmasoniccenter.org.

33. Kettering Civic Band Spring Concert

The Kettering Civic Band Spring Concert will take place at Kettering Middle School, 3000 Glengarry Road, on Monday, April 24 from 7-8:30 p.m. Cost: Free. More info: www.ketteringcivicband.com.

34. Classic Albums Live Performs Fleetwood Mac: Rumours

Dayton Live presents Classic Albums Live Performs Fleetwood Mac: Rumours at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, on Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. Featuring a roster of world-class musicians from across the globe, Classic Albums Live will perform Fleetwood Mac’s album “Rumours” in its entirety, exactly as you remember it, but in a concert setting. Cost: $25-$40. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

35. Daytonian Deathfest

The mini-fest edition of the Daytonian Deathfest will take place at Belmont Billiards, 820 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, on Saturday, April 29 at 6 p.m. with bands starting at 7 p.m. Bands performing include Gross Load, Moiscus, Carbuncle, Borboropsis and Anthropic. Cost: $15. More info: 937-991-4373.

OUTDOORS

36. 56th ORRC Marathon

The Ohio River Road Runners Club will present the 56th ORRC Marathon and 34th Half Marathon and Inaugural 10K race on Sunday, April 2 at 8 a.m. The race starts and finishes at the Xenia YMCA, 336 Progress Drive. After the race there will be awards and a post-race party in the Adult Education Center of the YMCA. All participants and volunteers eat for free. Cost: $85 for the marathon, $75 for the half-marathon and $55 for the 10K race. More info: www.runxenia.com.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

37. Sugar Maple Festival 5K

The Sugar Maple Festival 5K will take place starting at the St. Pierre Education Center, 3757 Upper Bellbrook Road, Bellbrook, on Saturday, April 22. Registration begins and 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. The route follows paved bike paths and neighborhood streets, and ends on the Miami Valley South Stadium track behind the Education Center. Cost: Free for members of the ORRRC, $10 for non-members ages 15 and up, and free for ages 14 and under. T-shirts are available for $14. More info: www.orrrc.org/sugar-maple-5k

38. Free Your Sole 5K/10K Run or Walk

The Free Your Sole 5K/10K Run or Walk will take place at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, on Sunday, April 30 at 9 a.m. Packet pick-up is April 29 from 2-4 p.m. at Up and Running in Troy or on race day at 8 a.m. Cost: $25. More info: 937-401-0295.

THEATER

Credit: HUMAN RACE THEATRE COMPANY Credit: HUMAN RACE THEATRE COMPANY

39. ‘Barbecue’

The comedy “Barbecue” by Robert O’Hara will be presented at the Human Race Theatre Company, 126 N. Main St., from April 13-30. Show times are 8 p.m. on April 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29; 2 p.m. on April 16, 23 and 30; and 7 p.m. on April 16, 18, 19, 25 and 26. In the play, the four O’Mallery siblings have planned a barbecue picnic for their youngest sister, Barbara, but it is more of an intervention to confront her outrageous behavior and reckless drug and alcohol use. Cost: $53. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

40. ‘The Moth Mainstage’

Dayton Live presents “The Moth Mainstage” at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, on Thursday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. “The Moth Mainstage” is true stories, told live and without notes. It celebrates the ability of stories to honor both the diversity and commonality of human experience and to satisfy a vital human need for connection. It seeks to present recognized storytellers among established and emerging writers, performers, and artists and to encourage storytelling among communities whose stories often go unheard and building empathy around the world. Cost: $33-$53. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE

41. ‘On the Town’

Wright State University’s School of Fine and Performing Arts presents this acclaimed musical from Leonard Bernstein, Betty Comden and Adolph Green through April 8. WSU Festival Playhouse, Creative Arts Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn. 7 p.m. April 6, 8 p.m. April 7 and 8 and 2 p.m. April 8. Cost: $25 adults, $23 seniors 60 and older, $15 students. More info: 937-775-2500 or https://liberal-arts.wright.edu/fine-and-performing-arts/box-office-and-current-season.

42. ‘What I Didn’t Say: A Journey Through Parkinson’s’

Based on actual interviews, this play by actor/playwright Matthew Moore focuses on Paul and Marty, a couple going through the highs and lows related to Parkinson’s disease. “Patients, caregivers, medical professionals and everyone in between will relate to this profoundly honest story about the staying power of true love,” according to press materials. Moore, portraying Paul, has over 20 years of experience in acting, directing, writing and teaching. Krista Stauffer will portray Marty among other roles. She is an award-winning actress and head of Boxland Academy in Columbus, Ohio. Tuesday, April 11 at 2 p.m. in the Smith Auditorium of Sinclair Community College’s Sinclair Conference Center, 444 W. Third St., Dayton. A post-show discussion will follow the 45-minute play. To register for this free performance, visit www.sinclair.edu/diversity.

43. ‘Hamlet’

Academy Award nominee Benedict Cumberbatch takes on the title role in Shakespeare’s classic tragedy concerning family, legacy and war in a presentation by London’s National Theatre that has been seen by over 900,000 people worldwide. Sunday, April 30 at 4 p.m. at The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton. $12.50. Call 937-222-7469 or neonmovies.com.

44. ‘Sleuth’

The ultimate game of cat and mouse is played out in an English country house owned by celebrated mystery writer, Andrew Wyke. Invited guest Milo Tindle, a young rival who shares Wyke’s love for games, declares his intention to run off with Wyke’s wife. The two men devise an elaborate revenge/power game. Through their style and cunning, the stakes continue to rise, leading to the play’s inevitable, heart-stopping finish. “Sleuth” premiered on Broadway in 1970 and received the Tony Award for Best Play. The 1972 film adaptation starring Laurence Olivier and Michael Caine earned four Academy Award nominations. Through May 7 at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. $70-$79. 937-746-4554 or visit lacomedia.org.

VISUAL ARTS

45. Front Street Art Jam

The Front Street Art jam will take place on Front Street on Sunday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event features live music, mural painting and other artist-led demonstrations, food trucks, studio open houses, art galleries, and an artisan market. Cost: Free. More info: www.frontstreet.art.

46. The Contemporary Dayton’s Annual Art Auction

Preview begins Wednesday, April 26. Main event begins Friday, April 28 with silent auction starting at 6:30 p.m. followed by live auction at 8 p.m. The Contemporary Dayton is located at 25 W. Fourth St., Dayton. For more information, call 937-224-3822 or visit codayton.org/auction.