FALL ENTERTAINMENT GUIDE MUSIC: Concerts galore in 2023-24 across Dayton region

A refreshing array of multi-genre musical performances will fill Dayton area stages throughout the 2023-2024 season.
Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra salutes legends ranging from Beethoven and Rachmaninoff to Mozart and Schubert, but particularly aspires to reach newer audiences with its “Steve Hackman’s Tchaikovsky X. Drake” concert fusing 19th century symphony with 21st century hip-hop. There are also cross-genre delights to be found in the DPO’s SuperPops and Rockin’ Orchestra presentations, especially concerts spotlighting the music of artists such as ABBA, Green Day, Whitney Houston and Queen along with Academy Award-winning composer John Williams, whose “Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope” score will be accompanied by the film on the big screen.
Dayton Opera spices up its “Season Opening Celebration” with classically trained special guest artist Monét X Change of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” followed by a production of Stephen Sondheim’s dark, iconic masterpiece “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.” The organization will close its season with a Star Recital featuring Grammy-winning baritone Will Liverman performing works by Black composers as well as pieces from the traditional classical music canon.
Classical fans can also expect notable concerts from Bach Society of Dayton, Chamber Music Yellow Springs and Springfield Symphony Orchestra.
Variety abounds elsewhere courtesy of Arbogast Performing Arts Center (Grammy winner Amy Grant, Tony nominee Michael Cavanaugh of Broadway’s “Movin’ Out”), Dayton Live (Grammy winner and Academy Award nominee David Foster in concert with wife Katharine McPhee, Drum Tao’s 30th anniversary tour), Miami Valley Community Concert Association, Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra (”West Side Story”) and Sorg Opera House.
CLASSICAL
Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra
Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton
937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org
Founded in 1933, the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, led by conductor Neal Gittleman since 1995, is a cornerstone of the arts in the Miami Valley featuring over 80 regional musicians. The orchestra’s rich tradition and flavorful programming equally appeals to classical aficionados and music lovers who enjoy a range of genres such as pop, rock, jazz, and Broadway.
Masterworks Series
7:30 p.m. Schuster Center
Sept. 29-30, 2023: “Pictures at an Exhibition”
Nov. 10-11, 2023: “Mozart’s Jupiter Symphony”
Jan. 12-13, 2024: “Rachmaninoff’s Second Symphony”
Feb. 16-18, 2024: “Swan Lake”
Mar. 8-9, 2024: “Brahms: A German Requiem”
Apr. 5-6, 2024: “Total Eclipse: The Sun and The Planets”
June 7-8, 2024: “New World Symphony – Black Music Month”
SuperPops Series
7:30 p.m. Schuster Center
Oct. 14-15, 2023: “Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope: Film With Orchestra”
Dec. 2, 2023: Holiday Pops with Canadian Brass
Jan. 6, 2024: “Huddle Up: Music of Sports”
Mar. 23, 2024: The Celtic Tenors
June 22, 2024: “Soundtrack Magic: John Williams and Friends”
Rockin’ Orchestra Series
7:30 p.m. Schuster Center
Sept. 23, 2023: “Steve Hackman’s Tchaikovsky X. Drake”
Oct. 7, 2023: “Jeans ‘n Classics: Music of Queen”
Apr. 27, 2024: “Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA”
May 18, 2024: “Windborne’s Music of Whitney Houston”
Family Series
3 p.m. Schuster Center
Oct. 15, 2023: “Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope: Film With Orchestra” (PhilharMonster)
Dec. 10, 2023: “The Nutcracker”
Mar. 10, 2023: Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra: On Broadway!
Special Events
Dec. 13, 2023: “Handel’s Messiah”
May 26, 2024: Memorial Day
Dayton Opera
Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton
937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org
Dayton Opera has provided professional opera for over 50 years. In addition to developing new artists, the organization has produced a wide range of varied programs.
Sept. 16-17, 2023: “Season Opening Celebration: Prince Orlofsky’s Grand Masquerade” (Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2:30 p.m.)
Nov. 4-5, 2023: “Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2:30 p.m.)
Apr. 20-21, 2024: “Puccini’s Tosca” (Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2:30 p.m.)
June 2, 2024: “An Afternoon with Will Liverman: Opera Star Recital” (Sun. 2:30 p.m.)
Bach Society of Dayton
Kettering Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Rd., Kettering
937-294-2224 or bachsocietyofdayton.org
Specializing in sacred and choral works with a repertoire spanning seven centuries, Bach Society of Dayton predominately salutes the legacy of Johann Sebastian Bach while also showcasing other classical and contemporary composers.
Oct. 22, 2023: “Songs of Ecstatic Praise”
Dec. 3, 2023: “Sweet Sounds of the Holidays”
Mar. 3, 2024: “Along the Silk Road”
May 12, 2024: “Mozart’s Mass in C Minor”
Chamber Music Yellow Springs
First Presbyterian Church, 314 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
937-374-8800 or cmys.org
Chamber Music Yellow Springs presents chamber music to generate community interest in the art form. In addition to encouraging the growth of emerging musicians, CMYS enriches its level of performance by embracing different cultures.
Sept. 24, 2023: Cantus
Dec. 3, 2023: Isidore String Quartet
Feb. 4, 2024: Aero Quartet
Mar. 10, 2024: PubliQuartet
Apr. 28, 2024: Competition Finals
Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra
937-530-0515 or mvso.org
Founded in 1989 by Theatre Under the Stars co-founders Pat Carson and Keith Prentice, Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra desires to bring quality, reasonably priced symphonic concerts to the community.
Nov. 10-12, 2023: “West Side Story” (Arbogast Performing Arts Center)
Dec. 10, 2023: “Home for the Holidays” (Dayton Masonic Center)
Feb. 25, 2024: “Brahms Double Concerto for Cello and Violin and Beethoven Symphony No. 7″ (Kettering Seventh Day Adventist Church)
May 11, 2024: “Beethoven Violin Concerto and Brahms Symphony No. 4″ (Arbogast Performing Arts Center)
Musica!
937-619-9755 or musicadayton.org
Featuring singers from across the Miami Valley, chamber choir Musica! has been lauded for its harmonic blend and rich textures.
Oct. 8, 2023 – Site TBA
Dec. 11, 2023 – Our Savior Lutheran Church, Oakwood
Feb. 11, 2024 – Annual Valentine’s Day Gala (Site TBA)
May 5, 2024 – Dayton Art Institute
Sinclair Community College
Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, 444 W. Third St., Dayton
937-512-4580 or sinclair.edu
Sinclair’s Music Department offers ensemble participation including concert bands, choral ensembles, and jazz and guitar performing groups.
TBA
Springfield Symphony Orchestra
Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield
937-328-3874 or springfieldsym.org
Founded in 1943, Springfield Symphony Orchestra, under the music direction of Peter Stafford Wilson, has hosted many internationally renowned artists including Hilary Hahn and Twyla Robinson.
Oct. 7, 2023: “The Planets”
Nov. 11, 2023: “Beethoven’s 4th”
Jan. 27, 2024: Sarah Chang
Mar. 2, 2024: “Video Games Live”
Apr. 13, 2024: Dayton Contemporary Dance Company
May 18, 2024: Béla Fleck
University of Dayton ArtsLIVE
Roger Glass Center for the Arts, 29 E. Creative Way, Dayton
937-229-2787 or udayton.edu/artssciences
ArtsLIVE provides cross-cultural programming featuring “a range of artists that reflects the diversity of experiences” in an attempt to educate “the whole person.”
TBA
Wright State University
Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton
937-775-2500 or liberal-arts.wright.edu/fine-and-performing-arts
Wright State’s School of Fine and Performing Arts incorporates bands, chamber ensembles, choirs, opera theatre, and orchestra.
Sept. 21-22, 2023: Choral Festival
Oct. 5-7, 2023: Fall Strings Festival
Oct. 11, 2023: “Considering Matthew Shepard”
Dec. 2, 2023: Saxophone Festival
Jan. 16, 2024: Brass Festival
May 3, 2024: Silver Melted Into Sound
COUNTRY/FOLK/JAZZ/POP/ROCK/WORLD/OTHER
Arbogast Performing Arts Center
500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy
937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com
The Arbogast Performing Arts Center’s goal is “to bring added value to regional schools and the greater Miami Valley area with enhanced programs in performing and visual arts.”
Sept. 23, 2023: Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA
Oct. 7, 2023: The Doo Wop Project
Oct. 21, 2023: Amy Grant
Nov. 10-12, 2023: “West Side Story”
Nov. 25, 2023: Point of Grace – Gloria Christmas Tour
Dec. TBA 2023: LeAnn Rimes
Feb. 24, 2024: Motown with Dayton Contemporary Dance Company and The Deron Bell Band
Mar. 16, 2024: Elton John and Billy Joel Tribute by Michael Cavanaugh
Mar. 23, 2024: Lonestar
Apr. 6, 2024: The Texas Tenors
May 18, 2024: Hotel California – The Original Tribute to The Eagles
Clark State Performing Arts Center
Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield
937-328-3874 or pac.clarkstate.edu/events
Clark State Performing Arts Center delivers diverse musical programming.
Oct. 7, 2023: “The Planets”
Oct. 12, 2023: An Evening with Sawyer Brown
Nov. 11, 2023: “Beethoven’s 4th”
Nov. 18, 2023: I Am, He Said: Celebrating the Music of Neil Diamond
Nov. 28, 2023: Mariachi Herencia de México presents a Mariachi Christmas
Jan. 27, 2024: Sarah Chang
Feb. 16, 2024: The Beat Goes On – featuring Lisa McClowry as Cher
Mar. 2, 2024: “Video Games Live”
Apr. 19, 2024: The Greatest Piano Men
May 18, 2024: Béla Fleck
Dayton Art Institute
456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton
937-223-5277 or daytonartinstitute.org
Bob Ross Auto Group Jazz and Beyond
This series offers music lovers a diverse range of jazz musicians from across the region.
Concerts begin at 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 12, 2023: Faux Frenchmen
Nov. 9, 2023: Puzzle of Light
Skinner Pipe Organ Performances
Matt Dierking of the Dayton Chapter of the American Guild of Organists performs on the DAI’s restored Skinner pipe organ on the first and third Sundays of each month at 2 p.m.
Sept. 17, Oct. 1, Oct. 15, Nov. 5, Nov. 19, Dec. 3, Dec. 17
Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus
937-530-0642 or daytongaymenschorus.org
Founded in 2003, DGMC is committed to “continually reaching for excellence in choral music, forging active community partnerships and educating others about the value of diversity.”
Dec. 2, 2023: “Don We Now Our Gay Apparel” (Westminster Presbyterian Church)
Apr. 14, 2024: “Grease Sing-A-Long” (Plaza Theatre)
June 8, 2024: “Save A Horse…” (Dayton Masonic Center)
Dayton Live
Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton
937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org
Dayton Live’s Universal 1 Credit Union Music Series and Projects Unlimited Star Attractions presents varying styles of music.
Oct. 24, 2023: The Black Violin Experience Tour (Schuster Center)
Nov. 3, 2023: An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Schuster Center)
Nov. 18, 2023: Classic Albums Live Performs Stevie Hay Vaughn: Texas Flood
Nov. 28, 2023: Straight No Chaser: Sleighin’ It Tour (Schuster Center)
Dec. 7, 2023: Voctave
Feb. 24, 2024: Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience (Schuster Center)
Mar. 21, 2024: Red Hot Chilli Pipers
Mar. 20, 2024: Drum Tao
Apr. 6, 2024: Classic Albums Live Performs Pink Floyd: The Wall
Dayton Masonic Live
Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton
Dayton Masonic Live provides family-friendly pop/rock tribute acts.
TBA
Miami University Performing Arts Series
Hall Auditorium, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford
513-529-3200 or tickets.muohio.edu
Miami University’s Performing Arts Series seeks to “provide both a window through which to view ideas, cultures, art forms, as well as provide a mirror in order to reflect upon ourselves, our history, and our own culture.”
Oct. 24, 2023: Vitamin String Quartet Plays the Music of Bridgerton
Nov. 13, 2023: Bruce Murray: A Musical Feast
Mar. 1, 2024: Celtic Angels, Ireland
Miami Valley Community Concert Association
Centerville Performing Arts Center/Centerville High School, 500 E. Franklin St., Centerville
937-853-8292 or mvcconcert.org
Founded in 1991, the Miami Valley Community Concert Association aspires to “cultivate an interest in increased concert attendance and to encourage the performance of music by professional artists by providing a wide variety of programs at affordable prices.”
Oct. 3, 2023: The Fries
Oct. 26, 2023: The Everly Brothers Experience
Mar. 12, 2024: Springboro Wind Symphony
May 20, 2024: Chi-Town Transit Authority
Nutter Center
3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton
937-775-4789 or nuttercenter.com
Oct. 10-11, 2023: Phish
Rose Music Center at The Heights
6800 Executive Boulevard, Huber Heights
937-610-0288 or rosemusiccenter.com
Sept. 14, 2023: Chevelle and Three Days Grace
Sept. 16, 2023: Justin Moore
Sept. 20, 2023: The String Cheese Incident
Sorg Opera House
63 S. Main St., Middletown
The Sorg aims “to provide programming and services that make an essential contribution to the cultural economy, economic revitalization, education, and quality of life” in Middletown and its region.
Sept. 23, 2023: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
Oct. 6, 2023: Animaniacs in Concert!
Oct. 7, 2023: Sponge featuring Tantric and special guests Armadeus
Oct. 14, 2023: Lightning Express: A Tribute to the Everly Brothers
Nov. 17, 2023: A Motown Christmas
Nov. 18, 2023: Captain Fantastic Detroit: The Music of Sir Elton John
Nov. 25, 2023: Hotel California: The Original Eagles Tribute
Jan. 13, 2024: Heywood Banks
Apr. 12, 2024: Sauce Boss
