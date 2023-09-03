FALL ENTERTAINMENT GUIDE THEATER: Robust roster of musicals and plays ahead this season

Acclaimed musicals, serious dramas and numerous chances for entertaining escape will be found across the Dayton region throughout the 2023-2024 theater season.
On professional stages, Dayton Live and Human Race Theatre Company will co-present the national tour of “The Kite Runner,” but have individual slates worthy of attention. National tours of “To Kill a Mockingbird” starring Emmy winner Richard Thomas (”The Waltons”) and Disney’s “The Lion King” are Dayton Live standouts along with its local premieres of “Hadestown” and “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical.” The Human Race’s literary-themed lineup includes the promising world premiere of “This is Tom Jones!” while also providing audiences a new holiday option with the comedy “Reindeer Sessions” centered on Blitzen in Anger Management therapy.
At community theaters, the Dayton Theatre Guild currently supplies an excellent local premiere of “Radio Golf,” but “True West” and the little-known, rarely staged musical “Flight of the Lawnchair Man” could be equally dynamic. Beavercreek Community Theatre’s “The Hello Girls,” Dayton Playhouse’s local premiere of “The Prom” and Springboro Community Theatre’s “Big Fish” are also notable.
Highlights at area colleges: Wright State plans a reimagined “Cabaret” in addition to a double dose of “A Doll’s House”; Sinclair offers the local premiere of “Ride the Cyclone,” a new musical that’s become a TikTok sensation; Clark State will celebrate the 70th anniversary of “The Crucible”; and the University of Dayton aims to present shows inside its new Roger Glass Center for the Arts in the spring.
THEATER
PROFESSIONAL
Dayton Live
Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton, Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton
937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org
Dayton Live, which operates the Victoria Theatre, Schuster Center, Loft Theatre and PNC Arts Annex, presents more than 300 professional performances annually for all ages, most notably its popular Broadway Series which brings national tours to town direct from New York.
Premier Health Broadway in Dayton Series
Oct. 17-22, 2023: “To Kill a Mockingbird”
Nov. 14-19, 2023: “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”
Mar. 12-17, 2024: “Hadestown”
Apr. 9-15, 2024: “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”
May 1-12, 2024: Disney’s “The Lion King”
June 11-16, 2024: “Mamma Mia!”
Projects Unlimited Star Attractions
Oct. 24, 2023: The Black Violin Experience Tour
Nov. 3, 2023: An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee
Nov. 28, 2023: Straight No Chaser: Sleighin’ It Tour
Dec. 15-17, 2023: “Cirque Dreams Holidaze”
Feb. 2-4, 2024: “The Cher Show”
Mar. 20, 2024: Drum Tao – 30th Anniversary
May 28-June 2, 2024: “The Kite Runner” (co-produced with Human Race Theatre Company)
Human Race Theatre Company
Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton
937-228-3630 or humanracetheatre.org
The Human Race Theatre Company is Dayton’s only professional regional theatre and has particularly championed many new plays and musicals.
Sept. 7-24, 2023: “This is Tom Jones!”
Oct. 26-Nov. 12, 2023: “Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous”
Dec. 13-23, 2023: “Reindeer Sessions”
Feb. 22-Mar. 10, 2024: “Shipwrecked! An Entertainment: The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself)”
Apr. 25-May 12, 2024: “Peerless”
May 28-June 2, 2024: “The Kite Runner” (co-produced with Dayton Live)
La Comedia Dinner Theatre
765 W. Central Ave., Springboro
937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com
La Comedia Dinner Theatre has established a long tradition of quality productions featuring New York and local talent. Food choices include certain dishes representing the “flavor” of the show.
Through Sept. 17, 2023: “Just Desserts”
Sept. 21-Oct. 29, 2023: “Grumpy Old Men”
Nov. 2-Dec. 30, 2023: “Miracle on 34th Street”
Jan. 18-Feb. 11, 2024: “The Marvelous Wonderettes”
Feb. 15-Mar. 24, 2024: “Guys and Dolls”
Mar. 28-May 5, 2024: “West Side Story”
May 9-June 16, 2024: “Plowin’ Thru”
June 27-Aug. 11, 2024: “The Wizard of Oz”
Magnolia Theatre Company
PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton
937-985-4851 or magnoliatheatrecompany.org
Magnolia Theatre Company mission is to produce shows that celebrate strong female characters.
Oct. 13-14, 2023: “Beheading Columbus”
Nov. 30-Dec. 3, 2023: “The Moors” (co-produced with University of Dayton)
Apr. 4-7, 2024: “Five Lesbians Eating a Quiche”
TheatreLab Dayton
PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton
937-228-3630 or theatrelabdayton.org
TheatreLab Dayton thrives from an ambitious mindset balancing recognizable and relatively unknown contemporary musicals.
Sept. 15-16, 2023: “The Producers” (Victoria Theatre)
Oct. 26-Nov. 4, 2023: “Misery”
Jan. 18-28, 2024: “[title of show]”
Mar. 14-23, 2024: “Into the Woods”
May 16-25, 2024: “Once”
Arbogast Performing Arts Center
500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy
937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com
The Arbogast Performing Arts Center’s goal is “to bring added value to regional schools and the greater Miami Valley area with enhanced programs in performing and visual arts.”
Nov. 10-12, 2023: “West Side Story”
Dec. 3, 2023: “Le Petit Cirque – Christmas Show”
Feb. 18, 2024: Popovich Comedy Pet Theater
Apr. 13, 2024: Paul Reiser: The Big Font Comedy Tour
Clark State Performing Arts Center
Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield 937-328-3874 or pac.clarkstate.edu/events
Clark State Performing Arts Center delivers national tours and concerts annually.
Dec. 15, 2023: “A Christmas Carol”
Mar. 16, 2024: “Puppy Pals Live!”
COLLEGIATE
Cedarville University
251 N. Main St., Stevens Student Center, Cedarville
937-766-7700 or cedarville.edu/ticketinfo
Cedarville University Theatre adheres to programming that educates and entertains with a spiritual focus while exploring universal themes.
Oct. 5-15, 2023: “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”
Feb. 1-11, 2024: “Sense and Sensibility”
Apr. 11-21, 2024: “12 Angry Jurors”
Clark State College
Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield
937-328-3874 or pac.clarkstate.edu/theatre_arts.php
Clark State College’s theater arts program presents varied works from classics to modern pieces as well as original scripts.
Oct. 27-Nov. 5, 2023: “The Crucible”
Apr. 5-7, 2024: “The Spongebob Musical”
Miami University
119 Center for Performing Arts, Oxford
513-529-3053 or miamioh.edu
Miami University’s theater program prides itself on diverse, thought-provoking works that “inspire a world of possibilities.”
Oct. 6-8, 2023: “With Two Wings”
Nov. 15-19, 2023: “Bright Star”
Mar. 13-17, 2023: “Antigone”
May 1-5, 2024: “Puffs”
Sinclair Community College
444 W. Third St. Blair Hall Theatre and Black Box Theatre, Building 2, Dayton
937-512-2808 or sinclair.edu/tickets
Sinclair Theatre, routinely open to new works waiting to be discovered, will provide three premieres this season.
Oct. 6-14, 2023: “Love/Sick”
Dec. 14-17, 2023: “‘Twas The Night Before Christmas and We’re Home Alone!”
Mar. 15-23, 2024: “Ride the Cyclone – The Musical”
University of Dayton
Fitz Hall Black Box Theatre, 1529 Brown St., Dayton
937-229-2545 or udaytontickets.com
University of Dayton’s theater program embraces a collaborative, educational and community-driven perspective with an emphasis on devised projects and original works.
Nov. 2-5, 2023: “Unearthly Shadows”
Nov. 30-Dec. 3, 2023: “The Moors” (co-produced with Magnolia Theatre Company)
Mar. 14-17, 2024: “We SOAR: Student Original Arts Repertory (Roger Glass Center for the Arts)
Apr. 19-20, 2024: “Godspell” (Roger Glass Center for the Arts)
Wittenberg University
Chakeres Memorial Theatre, 905 Woodlawn Ave. and Lab Theatre, 225 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield
937-327-7464 or wittenberg.edu
Wittenberg University embraces familiar works and lesser known titles.
Nov. 2-5, 2023: “Chicago”
Feb. 8-11, 2024: “The Minotaur”
Apr. 11-14, 2024: “Angels in America Part One: Millennium Approaches”
Wright State University
Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton
937-775-2500 or wright.edu/tdmp
In addition to embracing the classics, Wright State University has a professional-caliber musical theatre component ranking among the best programs of its kind in the Midwest.
Sept. 29-Oct. 8, 2023: “The Liar”
Oct. 20-29, 2023: “Kelly The Destroyer vs The Springfield Cobras”
Nov. 3-19, 2023: “Cabaret”
Feb. 2-11, 2024: “By the Bog of Cats”
Feb. 15-18, 2024: “A Doll’s House”
Feb. 22-25, 2024: “A Doll’s House, Part 2″
Mar. 15-31, 2024: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”
COMMUNITY
Actor’s Theatre of Fairborn
23. E. Main St., Fairborn
937-878-3353 or actorstheatrefairborn.org
Established in 1921, Actor’s Theatre has rebounded following a lengthy hiatus.
Sept. 29-Oct. 7, 2023: “Moan Alone”
Beavercreek Community Theatre
3868 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek
937-429-4737 or bctheatre.org
Beavercreek Community Theatre continues to divide its programming between traditional and edgier tastes.
Through Sept. 10, 2023: “Bright Star”
Oct. 27-Nov. 5, 2023: “The Gingerbread Lady”
Jan. 26-Feb. 4, 2024: “Private Lives”
Apr. 19-28, 2024: “One Man, Two Guvnors”
June 21-30, 2024: “The Hello Girls”
Brookville Community Theatre
770 Arlington Rd., Brookville
937-833-6790 or thebct.org
Brookville Community Theatre specializes in intimate and large-scale shows equally well while appealing to fans of such diverse voices as Oscar Wilde, Stephen Sondheim and Neil Simon.
Sept. 7-17, 2023: “Plaza Suite”
Nov. 9-19, 2023: “Stuck at Home”
Children’s Performing Arts of Miamisburg
Memorial Auditorium, 540 E. Park Ave., Miamisburg
937-388-4814 or cpamburg.com
CPAM is dedicated to promoting to area youth the appreciation of the performing arts through education, practice and performance.
Sept. 15-17, 2023: “Frozen Jr.”
Dayton Playhouse
1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton
937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.org
For over 60 years, the Dayton Playhouse has dedicated itself to entertaining theatergoers of all ages with classic and contemporary works.
Sept. 22-Oct. 8, 2023: “The Prom”
Nov. 10-19, 2023: “The One Act Play That Goes Wrong”
Jan. 12-28, 2024: “Is There Life After High School?”
Mar. 8-17, 2024: “Sense and Sensibility”
May 10-26, 2024: “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”
Dayton Theatre Guild
430 Wayne Ave., Dayton
937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org
Celebrating over 75 years, Dayton Theatre Guild seeks to produce eclectic plays that surprise and provoke in order to provide cultural growth.
Through Sept 10, 2023: “Radio Golf”
Nov. 3-19, 2023: “Wednesday’s Child”
Jan. 12-28, 2024: “True West”
Mar. 22-Apr. 7, 2024: “Flight of the Lawnchair Man”
June 7-23, 2024: “Superior Donuts”
INNOVAtheatre
Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown
Dedicated to innovation through inclusion, INNOVAtheatre embraces diversity in its quest to provide unique theatrical experiences.
Apr. 19-28, 2024: “American Idiot”
Lebanon Theatre Company
10 S. Mechanic St., Lebanon
513-228-0932 or ltcplays.com
Lebanon Theatre Company aspires to produce works “evoking emotion and wonder” for theatergoers.
Nov. 3-12, 2023: “The Bridges of Madison County”
Middletown Lyric Theatre
1530 Central Ave., Middletown
513-425-7140 or middletownlyric.org
Middletown Lyric Theatre seeks to “inspire, nurture, challenge, educate and empower its artists and audiences.”
Sept. 8-16, 2023: “Calendar Girls”
Dec. 1-9, 2023: “Gypsy”
Springboro Community Theatre
Springboro Performing Arts Center, 115 Wright Station Way, Springboro
937-203-0927 or borotheatre.org
Springboro Community Theatre’s mission is to “promote the ongoing appreciation of live theatre by providing teaching, acting and audience opportunities.”
Sept. 15-24, 2023: “The Cemetery Club”
Nov. 10-19, 2023: “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”
Jan. 5-14, 2024: “Bedtime Stories”
Feb. 23-Mar. 3, 2024: “Big Fish”
Apr. 12-21, 2024: “I Bet Your Life”
June 7-16, 2024: “The Enchanted Bookshop”
Town Hall Theatre
27 N. Main St., Centerville
937-433-8957 or washingtontwp.org
Town Hall Theatre provides an assortment of familiar titles including junior versions of many musical hits.
Sept. 22-Oct. 8, 2023: “Into the Woods Jr.”
Oct. 20-22, 2023: “Goldilocks on Trial”
Dec. 1-17, 2023: “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever – The Musical”
Jan. 19-21, 2024: “Puss in Boots”
Mar. 1-17, 2024: “Peter Pan”
May 3-20, 2024: “Finding Nemo Jr.”
Troy Civic Theatre
Barn in the Park, Adams St., Troy
937-339-7700 or troycivictheatre.com
For over 50 years, Troy Civic Theatre has offered family-friendly entertainment.
Sept. 15-24, 2023: “I Hate Hamlet”
Nov. 10-19, 2023: “Lysistrata”
Mar. 1-10, 2024: “Moon Over the Brewery”
May 3-12, 2024: “Godspell”
Xenia Area Community Theater
45 E. Second St., Xenia
937-372-0516 or xeniaact1.org
Xenia Area Community Theatre’s programming embraces classic comedies and dramas as well as original works.
Oct. 20-29, 2023: “Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe”
Dec. 1-10, 2023: “Svetlana’s First Christmas” and “A Holiday Surprise”
Mar. 1-10, 2024: “No Exit”
Apr. 5-14, 2024: “Lysistrata”
May 10-19, 2024: “World Builders”
Yellow Brick Theater
Dayton Convention Center, 22. E. Fifth St., Dayton PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton
831-233-8437 or yellowbricktheater.org
Yellow Brick Theater allows children a place “to express themselves creatively, feel connected to their peers and learn valuable life skills.”
Oct. 20-22, 2023: “Mean Girls High School Edition”
May 31-June 2, 2024: “Goldilocks on Trial”
Yellow Springs Theater Company
Yellow Springs Theater Company, devoted to new and classic works, believes theater can “enrich the soul, challenge the mind, and expand the heart of the diverse community in which it serves.”
TBA: “Summer and Smoke”
Young at Heart Players
937-654-0400 or youngatheartplayers.com
Young at Heart Players is primarily devoted to themes such as connection and ageism in an attempt to enhance communication, creativity and socialization in the lives of senior adults.
TBA
OTHER
Mayhem & Mystery Interactive Theatre
Spaghetti Warehouse, 36 W. Fifth St., Dayton
937-461-3913 or mayhemmystery.co
Mayhem & Mystery delivers entertaining whodunits on Mondays at Spaghetti Warehouse. If you solve the crime, you win a prize.
TBA
Muse Machine
Victoria Theare, 138 N. Main St., Dayton
937-222-6873 or musemachine.com
Founded in 1982, Muse Machine is a nationally celebrated arts education organization serving over 76,000 students and their teachers each year.
Jan. 11-14, 2024: “9 to 5: The Musical”
