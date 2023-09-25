FALL ENTERTAINMENT GUIDE VISUAL ARTS: Diverse viewpoints heighten 2023-2024 season

Dayton’s 2023-2024 visual arts season will showcase various aspects of humanity with diverse perspectives.

Dayton Art Institute (DAI) will illuminate the work of legendary Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec (1864-1901) in “The Birth of Modern Paris,” a look at the French Post-Impressionist painter’s colorful 19th century imagery ranging from cabarets and music halls to cafés and brothels. The DAI is the exclusive North American venue for this international traveling exhibition which will also feature more than 50 related objects from the estate of French entertainer Aristide Bruant as well as handwritten letters from Toulouse-Lautrec.

This fall, The Contemporary Dayton spotlights numerous artists: the sculptural works of artist/activist Vanessa German and quilts by Vanessa’s mother, Sandra Keat German; filmmakers Bárbara Wagner and Benjamin De Burca’s “Swinguerra,” focusing on disadvantaged queer communities of color in Brazil; and sculptor Shon Walters’ “The Hole Belly,” an endeavor three-and-a-half years in the making grounded in transforming found and sourced wood.

At the National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center, Black heroism is illuminated in “African Americans Fighting for a Double Victory,” depicting the numerous ways Blacks served our nation in the military and on the home front during World War II. The center will also explore artistic, cultural, societal and political change within the African American community (“Rhythm of Revolution”) and look at 30 Ohio African American women who significantly influenced the Suffrage and Civil Rights Movements (“Queens of the Heartland”).

Elsewhere:

The Springfield Museum of Art examines the meaning of “home” based on in-person interviews with Springfield residents (“No Such Thing As Strangers”) and offers a look at the Frank Lloyd Wright homes of Ohio (“Wright in Ohio”);

Rosewood Arts Center’s “HWD” (Height x Width x Depth) juried exhibition for sculpture artists in Ohio and surrounding states features 59 artists who submitted 166 pieces;

Front Street’s Christkindl Market will usher in the holidays with original artwork and handcrafted goods;

EbonNia Gallery’s “2023 Dayton Skyscrapers” exhibition identifies and celebrates high achieving local and regional African Americans including Joyce Beatty, Willis Blackshear Jr., Debbie Blunden-Diggs and Keith Byars; and

The Edward A. Dixon Gallery presents its third annual “We’re Doing it ALL Wrong” exhibition, a thought-provoking study of cultural and societal issues.

African American Visual Artists Guild

840 Germantown St., Dayton

937-580-4288 or aavag.org

The Guild’s mission is to “express visually the African American experience through a wide range of styles and subject matter using many diverse approaches and materials with a focus on communicating the artist’s own spirituality.”

Through Oct. 13, 2023: Andrea Walker-Cummings “A Stitch in Time”

Oct. 18-Dec. 15, 2023: Exposition Through Art – “What’s New?” A Traveling Exhibit

Dana L. Wiley Gallery

1001 E. Second St, Dayton

937-475-3794 or danalwileygallery.com

Located in the Front Street building, the Dana. L. Wiley Gallery supports art and artists and to help the community “gain a greater understanding of our world through artistic integrity and critical thinking.”

Oct. 22, 2023: Art Talk with painter John Benton

Dayton Art Institute

456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton

937-223-5277 or daytonartinstitute.org

Founded in 1919, Dayton Art Institute offers collection galleries, world class special exhibitions, festive special events and more.

The museum’s collection spans 5,000 years of art history and numbers more than 27,000 objects.

Oct. 21, 2023-Jan. 14, 2024: “Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec: The Birth of Modern Paris”

Through Oct. 22, 2023: “Here and Gone: Lewis Hine in Tennessee”

Through Nov. 12, 2023: “Living with Gods: Popular Prints from India”

Through Nov. 12, 2023: “The Max May Memorial Holocaust Art Exhibition”

Through Jan. 14, 2024: “Around Tokyo: Hiroshige II’s Views of Famous Places in Edo”

Dayton Society of Artists

48 High St., Dayton

937-228-4532 or daytondsa.org

Originally founded as the Dayton Society of Painters and Sculptors in 1938, the DSA has a mission to “connect, support and educate artists and the community.”

Through Oct. 21, 2023: “18th Annual Printmaking Show”

Dutoit Gallery

1001 E. Second St., Dayton

dutoitgallery.com

Located in the Front Street building, Dutoit Gallery showcases a variety of art and artists in monthly exhibitions.

October 2023: Brigette Bogle

November 2023: Brandon Lowery

December 2023: “Members Group Exhibition”

Edward A. Dixon Gallery

222 N. St. Clair St., Dayton

937-985-2115 or shop.eadgallery.com

Edward A. Dixon Gallery specializes in the exhibition, education, appreciation and sale of international fine art.

Through Sept. 30, 2023: “We’re Doing it ALL Wrong”

Front Street Galleries

1001 E. Second St., Dayton

frontstreet.art

Founded in 1965, Front Street is a large community of artists, artisans and small business owners. The work of nearly 150 artists and artists are on display. In addition, Art Hops at Front Street are held every first Friday and third Sunday of each month.

Nov. 25, 2023: Christkindl Market

K12 Gallery & TEJAS

341 S. Jefferson St., Dayton

937-461-5149 or k12tejasgallery.org

K12 Gallery & TEJAS features artwork created by local, regional and national artists.

Oct. 2-28, 2023: “AIR/Catholic School Art Show”

Dec. 2023: Kate Santucci, Mixed Media

National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center

1350 Brush Row Rd., Wilberforce

800-752-2603 ext. 2113 or www.ohiohistory.org

For nearly 35 years, the National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center has housed some of the nation’s largest collections of Afro-American materials, including over 9,000 artifacts and artwork, 350 manuscript collections and thousands of photographs.

Through Nov. 4, 2023: “African Art: Form, Function, and Fraught Histories”

Through Mar. 2, 2024: “Rhythm of Revolution – The Transformative Power of Black Art 1619 to the Present”

Through 2025: “African Americans Fighting for a Double Victory”

Through 2025: “Queens of the Heartland”

Olde Masters Galleria

55 Rhoads Center Dr., Centerville

oldemastersgalleria.com

Olde Masters Galleria offers a variety of exhibitions and programs for art students and art supporters, including weekly sketch nights.

TBA

Rosewood Gallery

Rosewood Arts Center, 2655 Olson Dr., Kettering

937-296-0294 or playkettering.org

Rosewood Gallery specializes in the exhibition of contemporary art by local, regional and national artists.

Through Nov. 18, 2023: “17th Annual HWD Juried Sculpture Exhibition”

Sinclair Community College

Building 13, Fourth Floor, Corner of Fifth and Perry Streets, Dayton

937-512-2253 or sinclair.edu

Sinclair’s galleries promote the development of professional and student artists while serving as an educational resource for the entire community.

Through Oct. 25, 2023: Rachel Abrams and Christina Humble (Burnell R. Roberts Triangle Gallery)

Through Oct. 25, 2023: Katrina Majkut (Works on Paper Gallery)

Springfield Museum of Art

107 Cliff Park Rd., Springfield

937-325-4673 or springfieldart.net

The Springfield Museum includes a permanent collection of art work among its exhibitions and art education programs.

Through Oct. 15, 2023: “77th Annual Juried Members’ Exhibition”

Through Nov. 12, 2023: “Debris” (Rachel Eng)

Through Jan. 2024: “No Such Thing As Strangers” (Lelia Byron)

Through May 19, 2024: “Wright in Ohio” (Thomas R. Schiff)

Sugarcreek Photography Gallery

15b W. Franklin St., Bellbrook

937-317-0170 or sugarcreekphotographygallery.com

Sugarcreek Photography Gallery showcases prints from many photographers across the Miami Valley.

Oct. 21, 2023: “The Works of Bill and Marty Welch…Bears in the Wild!”

Oct. 28, 2023: “The Works of Susan Willin…Amazing Digital Artistry!”

Nov. 25, 2023: “The Works of Dan Patterson…the 100th year of the Air Force Museum”

Dec. 9, 2023: “The Works of Art of Frozen Time…Waiting Room Wall Art”

TBD: Beyond Vision: A Tactile Art Experience

beyondvisionart.com

Created by Molly Brockman, “Beyond Vision” brings sensory art to the visually impaired.

Season roster TBD

The Contemporary Dayton

25 W. Fourth St., Dayton

937-224-3822 or codayton.org

The Contemporary Dayton presents original exhibitions and programs, art events, community partnerships, and artist opportunities. Showcasing artists nationally and in Ohio, the organization particularly embraces artists whose work focuses on social justice.

Through Oct. 1, 2023: Vanessa German with Sandra Keat German: “The Blue Mother” and Bárbara Wagner and Benjamin de Burca: “Swinguerra”

Oct. 13-Jan. 14, 2023: Shon Walters: “The Hole Belly”

Apr. 26, 2024: Annual Art Auction

University of Dayton

Department of Art and Design, Fitz Hall, Room 250, 300 College Park, Dayton

937-229-3237 or udayton.edu

UD’s galleries “provide space for the UD community of artists to experiment, develop and implement new ideas” while also supporting visiting artists.

Through Oct. 20, 2023: Wesley Berg and Cathy Della Lucia: “Catch and Release” (Radial Gallery, 1529 Brown St., Second Floor, Fitz Hall in the Department of Art and Design)

We Care Arts

3035 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

937-252-3937 or wecarearts.org

We Care Arts believes in “the healing power of creating and producing art that transforms physical, developmental and mental challenges into a future rich with possibilities.”

Oct. 1, 2023: Tour de Gem (RiverScape MetroPark)

Oct. 28, 2023: Trunk or Treat

Nov. 10, 2023: Annual Donor Night Open House

Nov. 22, 2023: Artist-Client Thanksgiving Celebration

Dec. 9, 2023: 12th Annual Cookie Walk & Santa’s Workshop for Tots

Dec. 14, 2023: Artist-Client Holiday Party

Jan. 11, 2024: Annual Community Stakeholders Open House

Willis “Bing” Davis Art Studio & EbonNia Gallery

1135 W. Third St., Dayton

937-223-2290 or bingdavisartstudio.org

Influential artist and teacher Wills “Bing” Davis’ Art Studio and EbonNia Gallery provides an artistic haven for African American art and cultural expression.

Through Sept. 30, 2023: “2023 Dayton Skyscrapers”

Wright State University’s Robert & Elaine Stein Galleries

160 Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

937-775-2973 or liberal-arts.wright.edu

The Stein Galleries, focusing on contemporary art nationally and regionally, produces programming reflecting “an openness to new ideas as well as being innovative, informative and showcasing excellence.”

Through Oct. 28, 2023: “Ebb & Flow”

Through Dec. 16, 2023: “Outside/Inside: Selections from the Permanent Collection”

