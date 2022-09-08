FALL FESTIVAL GUIDE: Over 20 events celebrating food, culture across the Dayton area

WHERE: 10542 E. State Route 73, Waynesville

DETAILS: Step back in time by heading to the Ohio Renaissance Festival’s re-created 16th century English village from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be live entertainment, arts and craft vendors and a variety of food and beverages. Must see entertainment includes full-armored Jousting Tournaments, The Swordsmen and The Kamikaze Fireflies. Don’t forget to grab a giant turkey leg or a bread bowl stew.

Tickets are $28 for adults 13 and older, $10 for children 5 to 12 and children under 5 are free.

For more information, visit www.renfestival.com or the festival’s Facebook Page (@OhioRenFest).

Italian Fall Festa

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11

WHERE: 2625 County Line Road, Kettering

DETAILS: The 45th annual Italian Fall Festa is celebrating the area’s best in authentic homemade Italian dishes, family fun and Italian heritage. The festival will feature a baked pasta dinner Friday, stuffed shells dinner Saturday and spaghetti and meatballs on Sunday.

Festival parking is located in the Reynolds & Reynolds parking lot and a free shuttle service is available. The festival runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday with a lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. There will be a Meatball Madness 5K Run at 10 a.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit www.johnpirelliosdia.org/fall-festa or the festival’s Facebook page (@ItalianFallFesta).

Dayton Greek Festival

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11

WHERE: 500 Belmonte Park North, Dayton

DETAILS: Enjoy traditional Greek food, beer, wine and culture at the Dayton Greek Festival. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. There will be live music and dancing all weekend long.

Parking is available at the Masonic Temple or Grandview Hospital (Shaw Building Employee Lot).

For more information, visit www.daytongreekfestival.com or the festival’s Facebook page (@daytongreekfestival).

Oktoberfest in Springboro

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10

WHERE: 5 W. Mill Street, Springboro

DETAILS: A celebration of authentic German food, beer, wine and entertainment takes place from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday and 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday. There will be games, polka music and dancing. A variety of German dinners, side dishes, wursts, snacks and desserts will also be available. Admission is $3. Children under 12 are free.

For more information, visit www.oktoberfestspringboro.org or the festival’s Facebook page (@OktoberfestSpringboro).

Beavercreek Popcorn Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11

WHERE: Located on Dayton-Xenia Road between North Fairfield Road and Meadow Bridge Drive, Beavercreek

DETAILS: The Beavercreek Popcorn Festival is a weekend full of entertainment, arts and crafts, food and much more. Festivalgoers can expect over 200 booths on Dayton-Xenia Road from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. There will also be a 5K Run on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. and a car show from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit www.beavercreekpopcornfestival.org or the festival’s Facebook page (@BeavercreekPopcornFestival).

Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival

WHEN: Three Saturdays in Sept. (Sept. 10, 17 and 24)

WHERE: 2624 N. US Highway 68, Urbana

DETAILS: The 20th annual Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival is celebrating the state’s freshwater shrimp harvest with mouth-watering seafood selections, a live music stage, games and family-friendly activities.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under.

For more information, visit www.fwfarms.com/festival or the festival’s Facebook page.

Hispanic Heritage Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17

WHERE: 111 E. Monument Avenue in Dayton

DETAILS: The Puerto Rican, American and Caribbean Organization (PACO) and Five Rivers MetroParks is presenting a festival celebrating the Hispanic culture from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Guests can expect food vendors, live music, dance lessons and a parade kicking off at noon.

For more information, visit www.pacodayton.org or the event’s Facebook page.

Preble County Pork Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18

WHERE: 722 S. Franklin Street, Eaton

DETAILS: The Preble County Pork Festival is returning to the fairgrounds to showcase the county’s rich history in pork production and education. The festival features an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast for $8, a smorgasbord for $25 (adults) and several other pork vendors featuring grilled pork chops, pulled pork nachos and more.

There will be a kickoff concert and hot air balloon launch on Friday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event begins at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10.

For more information, visit www.porkfestival.org or visit the festival’s Facebook page (@porkfestival).

Wool Gathering

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18

WHERE: 6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

DETAILS: Young’s Jersey Dairy is featuring a festival of fibers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Guests will see wool-bearing animals, shearing demonstrations, wool spinning, weaving and much more. There are over 100 vendors from several surrounding states participating in this year’s wool gathering.

For more information, visit www.youngsdairy.com/fall-farm-festival or Young’s Jersey Dairy’s Facebook page (@YoungsDairy).

Fall Farm Pumpkin Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Oct. 30

WHERE: 6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

DETAILS: Young’s Jersey Dairy has reimagined their annual Fall Farm Pumpkin Festival to a continuous event instead of just one weekend. Guests can pick their own pumpkins, visit a corn maze, enjoy a wagon ride and much more. Young’s will have many fall favorites including cinnamon sugar pumpkin donut holes, pumpkin bread, pumpkin pies and, of course, pumpkin and cinnamon ice cream.

For more information, visit www.youngsdairy.com/fall-farm-festival or Young’s Jersey Dairy’s Facebook page (@YoungsDairy).

Aullwood Fall Fest

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18

WHERE: 9101 Frederick Pike, Dayton

DETAILS: Aullwood’s annual Fall Fest returns to Aullwood Audubon Farm from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Guests can enjoy farm animals, wagon rides, live music and several artisan and craft vendors. Favorite foods such as Dutch oven apple pies, fresh-pressed cider, Ullery’s ice cream, grilled cheese sandwiches and chili will also be available.

For more information, visit www.aullwood.audubon.org or the event’s Facebook page.

Beer Fest & Air Force Marathon After Party

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17

WHERE: The Greene, 4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek

DETAILS: Beer Fest is returning to The Greene from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the event. Tickets include 12 beer samples and a four-ounce souvenir mug. There will also be live music and food trucks.

For more information, visit www.dineoutdayton.com or the event’s Facebook page.

Tipp City Mum Festival

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25

WHERE: Downtown Tipp City

DETAILS: This year’s theme for the Tipp City Mum Festival is “Saved by the Mums, A tribute to the ‘90s.” The festival will not only feature a variety of mum flowers, but an array of activities including a car show, 5K, parade and live entertainment. There will also be over 250 vendors featuring arts and crafts, food and more.

For more information, visit www.tippmumfestival.org or the festival’s Facebook page.

Oktoberfest at Dayton Art Institute

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25

WHERE: 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton

DETAILS: The Dayton Art Institute’s Oktoberfest will kick off Friday with the Lederhosen Lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the Preview Party from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. This will be followed by Oktoberfest festivities noon to 11:30 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

The Dayton tradition pays tribute to German culture with fare like brats, metts, schnitzel sandwiches, German salads and plenty of beer, live entertainment and family-friendly activities.

General admission for Saturday and Sunday is $8 for adults or $5 for seniors and youth in advance. Admission is $2 more at the gate.

For more information, visit www.daytonartinstitute.org or the event’s Facebook page.

Germantown Pretzel Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25

WHERE: 190 W. Warren Street, Germantown

DETAILS: A festival all about pretzels is returning to Germantown from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Festivalgoers can enjoy a variety of food, rides, games and entertainment. There will be a pretzel contest on Saturday for the best pretzel/pretzel dish sold at the festival.

For more information, visit www.pretzelfestival.com or the festival’s Facebook page (@PretzelFestival).

Spring Valley Potato Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2

WHERE: 2 W. Main Street, Spring Valley

DETAILS: The 45th Spring Valley Potato Festival will feature potato putt-putt, a mashed potato eating contest, mashed potato tug-o-war and much more. There will be a variety of food vendors featuring all things potato and arts and craft vendors. Hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The 5K Tater-Trot in conjunction with the festival will be Saturday at 8 a.m.

For more information, visit www.springvalleyoh.com or the festival’s Facebook page.

19th Annual Chocolate Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 1

WHERE: 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton

DETAILS: The 19th Annual Chocolate Festival is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds Event Center. Attendees will be able to visit professional chocolatiers and enjoy food from area food trucks. There will also be a variety of entertainment and craft vendors.

For more information, visit www.montcofair.com or the event’s Facebook page.

Boro Fest

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 1

WHERE: 195 Tamarack Trail, Springboro

DETAILS: Boro Fest is coming to North Park from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Live music kicks off at 3 p.m. from The Eagles Project, followed by Naked Karate Girls at 6 p.m. There will be a variety of food trucks and family-friendly activities.

For more information, visit www.cityofspringboro.com.

Ohio Sauerkraut Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9

WHERE: Main Street in Waynesville

DETAILS: A festival with approximately 460 craft vendors and 60 food items, many inspired by sauerkraut, is coming to Main Street in Waynesville from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Sauerkraut-inspired food includes sauerkraut pizza, German sundaes, sauerkraut balls, sauerkraut doughnuts and more.

For more information, visit www.sauerkrautfestival.waynesvilleohio.com or the festival’s Facebook page.

Yellow Springs Street Fair

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 8

WHERE: Downtown Yellow Springs

DETAILS: The Yellow Springs Street Fair, held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., is returning for the first time since 2019. The village typically does a June and October street fair each year, but the last five were canceled due to COVID concerns. Guests can expect around 200 vendors including food trucks and hand-crafted, artisan vendors.

For more information, visit www.yellowspringsohio.org/street-fair/.

Dayton Liederkranz-Turner Oktoberfest

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 8

WHERE: 1400 E. Fifth Street, Dayton

DETAILS: The Dayton Liederkranz-Turner Oktoberfest is 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. in conjunction with their Biergarten at the Liederkranz Clubhouse in Historic St. Anne’s Hill. Guests can expect a variety of German beer, food and music. Indoor and outdoor seating will be available.

Enon Apple Butter Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9

WHERE: South Xenia Street in Enon and at Enon Elementary School

DETAILS: The Enon Apple Butter Festival is returning downtown 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday with food and craft vendors, demonstrations and entertainment.

The Enon Historical Society will make apple butter on site the old-fashioned way in six, 50-gallon copper kettles, cooked over open wood-burning fires. Canning and selling of the apple butter is done at the festival as it becomes ready.

For more information, visit www.enonhistoricalsociety.com.

Fall Farm Fest

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9

WHERE: 2385 E. State Route 41, Troy

DETAILS: Fall Farm Fest is returning to Lost Creek Reserve noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The two-day festival will feature pumpkins, pony rides, a corn maze, a corn shooter and more.

For more information, visit www.miamicountyparks.com/fall-farm-fest or the park’s Facebook page.

Dayton LGBT Film Festival

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 14 through Sunday, Oct. 16

WHERE: 130 E. Fifth Street, Dayton

DETAILS: The Dayton LGBT Film Festival is back in-person at The Neon with six screenings totaling 13 shorts and five features. The opening night film is “Keep the Cameras Rolling: The Pedro Zamora Way” concerning the life and AIDS activism of late reality TV star Pedro Zamora of MTV’s “The Real World.” Tickets can be purchased online or at The Neon.

For more information, visit www.daytonlgbt.com or visit the festival’s Facebook page (@DaytonLGBT).