Miss out on the Oktoberfest celebrations? Grab Oktoberfest gifts from the Dayton Art Institute’s Museum Store

The 49th annual Oktoberfest took place at the Dayton Art Institute at 456 Belmonte Park N. on Friday Sept. 27 through Sunday Sept. 29. The 3-day event, voted best festival in Dayton.com’s Best of 2018 contest, includes artisan booths, plenty of German food, kid-friendly activities, music on two stages and lots and lots of international, domestic and craft beer and wine. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

By Ashley Moor

For those who missed out on the Dayton Art Institute’s virtual Oktoberfest celebration, the Museum Store will be selling Oktoberfest-themed mugs, hat pins, shirts and more.

While supplies last, the Dayton Art Institute’s Museum Store will be offering Oktoberfest merchandise, sold in person or by pickup by calling 937-512-0130 during regular museum hours. These sales will be open to members only until Friday, Oct. 30, then these items will go on sale to the general public. There will be no online sales.

T-shirts from The Dayton Art Institute Virtual Oktoberfest 2020. CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS /DAYTON ART INSTITUTE

The following Oktoberfest items will be available this year:

- 2020 Oktoberfest Mug (includes a hat pin): $49

- 2020 Oktoberfest shirts: $25 each

- 2020 Oktoberfest Hat Pin: $15

T-shirts from the Dayton Art Institute Virtual Oktoberfest 2020. CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS /DAYTON ART INSTITUTE

The Dayton Art Institute is open every Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. and is located at 456 Belmonte Park North in Dayton.

For more information about the Dayton Art Institute’s Oktoberfest gear, visit their website or Facebook page.

The Dayton Art Institute has launched Virtual Oktoberfest 2020. CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS /DAYTON ART INSTITUTE

