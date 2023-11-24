GET ACTIVE: Skate into the holiday season at the MetroParks Ice Rink

Twinkling lights, Christmas music, hot cocoa and skating – nothing says the holidays quite like a night at the MetroParks Ice Rink.

Black Friday is about more than shopping, it also marks opening day for the region’s largest outdoor ice rink at RiverScape MetroPark. With scenic views of the city and the Great Miami River, the MetroParks Ice Rink is open daily through March 1, except for Christmas Day.

“If it isn’t already, the MetroParks Ice Rink should be on everyone’s list of things to do this winter season,” said RiverScape Manager MyKaelah Mercer. “While you’re on the ice having fun and making memories with friends and family, you almost forget how you’re also moving your body and getting fresh air. Staying active outdoors is something we all really need for our mental and physical health during the cold weather season.”

Fun and fitness

From teeny-tiny first-time skaters to parents who have not laced up skates in decades, the family-friendly venue is ideal for all ages and ability levels.

“Although there are many indoor opportunities to stay active, recreate, and connect during the winter months, there are far fewer outdoor opportunities for this,” Mercer said. “We take pride in being one of the major outdoor venues in the area for people to participate in during the colder months.”

First timers of all ages can learn the basics as the rink hosts lessons for children, teens and adults throughout the season.

“If you’ve never been ice skating before, we also have skate aids that anyone can use while on the ice,” Mercer said.

The fun will continue into the new year with Family Skate Days (Jan. 7, Jan. 21 and Feb. 25) as well as five theme nights including a Cosmic Skate (Jan. 26), Swiftie Skate (Feb. 9) and Disco Skate (March 1).

“Each of these nights will have special offerings tied directly to the theme, including themed music playing while you skate, a selfie station for you to capture your time with us, giveaways, and even sweet treats to purchase from the RiverScape Café,” Mercer said.

Community space

Beyond the ice, RiverScape MetroPark will host three Holiday Mini Markets (Dec. 2, 9 and 16) with 2nd Street Market vendors on hand for holiday shopping.

The heated Comfort Tent provides a space to relax and socialize with family and friends.

“If you’re concerned about being comfortable in the cold, we have a heated Comfort Tent and multiple warming areas available onsite for you to stay cozy while you’re visiting,” Mercer said. “We try to make every effort to ensure your time spent with us is enjoyable, and you leave us having created memorable experiences that will last a lifetime.”

Because RiverScape MetroPark is included in the Downtown Dayton Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA), alcoholic beverages – including a variety of beer, seltzer, wine, and spiked drinks – will be available at the Café for customers 21 and older.

“Our priority is to continue reminding our community that RiverScape is a place that everyone can come to visit and enjoy – all year long,” Mercer said.

MetroParks Ice Rink

What: The region’s largest outdoor skating venue

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave.

When: Open daily (except Christmas Day) through March 1, 2024. For a complete list of hours and events at www.metroparks.org/ice-rink/.

Cost: $7 daily, skate rental $3. Children younger than 3 are free with a paid adult. Reduced admission and skate rentals are available for those who utilize SNAP/EBT benefits. Season passes are available.

Opening weekend hours:

Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday, 1-5 p.m.