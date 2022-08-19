Tributes, new entertainment part of 40th Sweet Corn Festival in Fairborn

“We’ve got a fair amount who are planning on coming,” Brown added.

On the entertainment stage at 2 p.m. Sunday, Gary Johnson and his daughter Mary Jo plan “a short, high energy, fiddling/string performance” dedicated to the memory of Sue Red, a former festival coordinator who died last year.

“Sue was dedicated to the success of the festival for many years and always made requests for fiddling music,” Johnson, event entertainment coordinator, said in an email.

New performers to the lineup that includes more than 15 entertainers will be Felita LaRock and her band, as well as the Bob D’Epiro and Gary Fenton Duo, Johnson said.

LaRock “is a well-seasoned” singer with a range of musical tastes who was a lead vocalist with the United States Air Force Band of Flight at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, he added.

D’Epiro and Fenton are “talented, experienced musicians with deep roots in Fairborn,” Johnson said.

Youth entertainment both days will include pony rides, train rides and face painting, organizers said.

Another shuttle will be added to and from the parking area, Brown said.

IF YOU GO

•What: 40th Sweet Corn Festival.

•When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

•Where: Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn.

•Parking and admission: Free.

ENTERTAINMENT

Saturday

•11 a.m.: Opening

•11:10: Fairborn Civic Band

•Noon: AC Strings/Fairborn Regional Orchestra

•1 p.m.: The Celtic Academy Irish Dancers

•2: Felita LaRock

•3: Shimmy Cats Belly Dancing

•4:30: Mike Hemmelgarn, ventriloquist

•5:30: Young at Heart Line Dancers

•6:30: Bob D’Epiro and Gary Fenton Duo

Sunday

•11 a.m.: Silvergrass Band

•Noon: Ed Lovely Band

•1 p.m.: Yellow Rockers Square Dancing

•2: 18 Strings

•2: Miami Valley Dance

•3: Dayton Metro Barbershop Chorus

•4: The 5 Points Cloggers

•5: Miami Valley Mystic Flutes & Tribal Drums