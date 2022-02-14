BEST OF DAYTON: 54 unique places to shop for gifts, clothes and more in the region

Last year’s Best of Dayton contest from Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News crowned new champions for 2021 in 100 categories.
They added to the winners and placers awarded during six Best of Dayton contests run by Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News, which have exposed area residents to new options when it comes to eating, drinking, shopping and enjoying the area.
Best of Dayton 2021 winners:
We went into the Best of Dayton archives to look at winners and finalists in some of the fun shopping-related contests. Here’s a look at places you could consider:
2nd & Charles
350 E. Stroop Rd., Dayton
Honorable Mention: Best Bookstore (2019)
2nd Street Market
600 E. 2nd St., Dayton
First Place: Best Place to Buy Local (2015)
First Place: Best Place to Buy Local (2016)
First Place: Best Place to Buy Local (2017)
First Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2018)
Second Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2019)
Agnes & Orson
106 Plum Street, Dayton
Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2018)
Honorable Mention: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2019)
American Thrift
5510 Springboro Pike Moraine
Honorable Mention: Best Thrift Store (2018)
Antique Marketplace of Beavercreek
3491 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek
Second Place: Best Place to Shop for Antiques (2017)
Antiques Village
651 Lyons Rd Dayton
First Place: Best Place to Shop for Antiques (2015)
First Place: Best Place to Shop for Antiques (2016)
First Place: Best Place to Shop for Antiques (2017)
Third Place: Best Place to Bargain Hunt (2015)
Asanda Imports
230 Xenia Ave Yellow Springs
Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2018)
Belle of Dayton
122 Van Buren St., Dayton
Honorable Mention: Best Dayton-centric Gift (2015)
Bonnett’s Book Store
502 E. 5th St., Dayton
Honorable Mention: Best Bookstore (2019)
Books & Co.
4453 Walnut St., Beavercreek
Second Place: Best Bookstore (2019)
Butter Street Barn
454 Old Butter St., Germantown
Second Place: Best Place to Shop for Antiques (2015)
Honorable Mention: Best Place to Bargain Hunt (2015)
Carillon Historical Park
1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton
First Place: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2021)
Third Place: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2019)
Honorable Mention: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2018)
Clash Dayton
521 E. 5th St., Dayton
First Place: Best place to shop if you don’t want to dress like everyone else (2018)
Second Place: Best Dayton-centric Gift (2015)
Second Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2015)
Second Place: Best Place to Buy Local (2015)
Second Place: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2015)
Second Place: Best Boutique (2019)
Third Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2016)
Third Place: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2016)
Third Place: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2017)
Third Place: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2018)
Honorable Mention: Best Place to Buy Local (2016)
Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2017)
Honorable Mention: Best Boutique (2018)
Honorable Mention: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2019)
Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2019)
Clothes that Work
1133 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Ste. 392 Dayton
Second Place: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2018)
Honorable Mention: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2019)
Coyne’s Crystals
25 East Main Street, Fairborn
Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2019)
Daddy Katz
3250 Kettering Blvd., Moraine
Honorable Mention: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2018)
Dark Star Books
237 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
Honorable Mention: Best Bookstore (2019)
Dorothy Lane Market
Multiple area locations
Second Place: Best Dayton-centric gifts (2018)
Third Place: Best Place to Buy Local (2015)
Third Place: Best Place to Buy Local (2016)
Third Place: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2021)
Honorable Mention: Best Place to Buy Local (2017)
Honorable Mention: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2018)
Echo Boutique
101 S. Market St., Troy
Honorable Mention: Best Boutique (2019)
Esther Price
Multiple locations
First Place: Best Dayton-centric Gift (2015)
First Place: Best Dayton-centric Gift (2016)
First Place: Best Dayton-centric Gift (2017)
First Place: Best Dayton-centric gifts (2018)
First Place: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2019)
Honorable Mention: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2018)
Feathers Vintage Clothing
440 E. 5th St., Dayton
Third Place: Best Place to Buy Vinyl (2015)
Third Place: Best Place to Buy Vinyl (2017)
Honorable Mention: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2015)
Fox Gallery
18 N. Main St., Germantown
Third Place: Best Boutique (2019)
Game Swap
2294 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
Honorable Mention: Best Place to Bargain Hunt (2016)
Honorable Mention: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2019)
Gill Mart & Co.
2539 Shiloh Springs Rd., Dayton
Honorable Mention: Best Boutique (2018)
Goodwill
Multiple area locations
First Place: Best Place to Bargain Hunt (2015)
Second Place: Best Place to Bargain Hunt (2016)
Second Place: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2016)
Second Place: Best Thrift Store (2018)
Third Place: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2015)
Honorable Mention: Best Thrift Store (2019)
Grace Lane Boutique
133 E. 4th Street, Dayton
Honorable Mention: Best Boutique (2019)
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton ReStore
115 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton
Honorable Mention: Best Place to Bargain Hunt (2015)
Half Price Books
3310 Pentagon Blvd., Beavercreek
Third Place: Best Bookstore (2019)
Honorable Mention: Best Place to Buy Vinyl (2015)
Honorable Mention: Best Place to Buy Vinyl (2016)
Heart Mercantile
438 E. 5th St Dayton
First Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2017)
First Place: Best Boutique (2019)
First Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2019)
First Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2021)
Second Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2018)
Second Place: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2019)
Second Place: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2021)
Third Place: Best Dayton-centric Gift (2016)
Third Place: Best Dayton-centric Gift (2017)
Third Place: Best Place to Buy Local (2017)
Third Place: Best Dayton-centric gifts (2018)
Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2016)
Honorable Mention: Best Place to Buy Local (2016)
Honorable Mention: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2018)
Home 2 Home
261 E Alex Bell Rd Centerville
First Place: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2018)
Honorable Mention: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2019)
Keener Farm Butcher Block
2857 Crescent Blvd Dayton
Second Place: Best Place to Buy Local (2016)
KP’s Kountry Primitives
1490 N Fairfield Rd, Ste A Beavercreek
Second Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2017)
Loralei’s Boutique
43 W Franklin St Centerville
Honorable Mention: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2015)
Honorable Mention: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2017)
Honorable Mention: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2018)
Honorable Mention: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2019)
Luna Gifts & Botanicals
261 Wayne Avenue Dayton
Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2016)
Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2018)
Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2019)
Honorable Mention: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2019)
Midwest Memories Antiques
24 W. Main St., Tipp City
Third Place: Best Place to Shop for Antiques (2016)
Naturecraft
240 S. Heincke Rd., #874, Miamisburg
Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2016)
New Enuf
269 W. Central Ave., Springboro
Honorable Mention: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2019)
Omega Music
318 E. 5th St., Dayton
First Place: Best Place to Buy Vinyl (2015)
First Place: Best Place to Buy Vinyl (2016)
First Place: Best Place to Buy Vinyl (2017)
Honorable Mention: Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts (2018)
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store
945 Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton
Third Place: Best Thrift Store (2018)
Stockslagers Greenhouse & Garden Center
14037 Eaton Pike Ste 35, New Lebanon
Second Place: Best Dayton-centric Gift (2017)
Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2018)
The Contemporary Dayton
25 W. 4th Street, Dayton
Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2018)
The Little Exchange
45 Park Ave Oakwood
First Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2015)
Second Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2016)
Third Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2017)
Third Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2021)
Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2019)
The Secret Chamber Oddities
17 West Main St., Fairborn
Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2019)
Theze Dealz - A Thrifty Boutique
3183 W. Siebenthaler Dr., Suite C, Dayton
First Place: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2017)
Third Place: Best Thrift Store (2019)
Honorable Mention: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2018)
Honorable Mention: Best Thrift Store (2018)
Honorable Mention: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2019)
This Old Couch
3930 Dayton Xenia Rd Beavercreek
Third Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2019)
Toxic Beauty Records
220 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
Second Place: Best Place to Buy Vinyl (2015)
Second Place: Best Place to Buy Vinyl (2017)
Third Place: Best Place to Buy Vinyl (2016)
Unique Aromas
3412 N. Main St., Dayton
Honorable Mention: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2018)
Valley Thrift Store
1717 Woodman Dr., Kettering
First Place: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2015)
First Place: Best Place to Bargain Hunt (2016)
First Place: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2016)
First Place: Best Thrift Store (2018)
First Place: Best Thrift Store (2019)
Second Place: Best Place to Bargain Hunt (2015)
Second Place: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2017)
Honorable Mention: Best Consignment/Resale Store (2019)
Village Discount Outlet
3880 Linden Ave., Dayton
Honorable Mention: Best Place to Bargain Hunt (2015)
Honorable Mention: Best Thrift or Consignment Store (2015)
Honorable Mention: Best Thrift Store (2018)
Honorable Mention: Best Thrift Store (2019)
Waynesville Antique Mall
69 S. Main Street, Waynesville
Third Place: Best Place to Shop for Antiques (2015)
Wildflower Boutique
224 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
Second Place: Best place to shop if you don’t want to dress like everyone else (2018)
Honorable Mention: Best Boutique (2018)
Honorable Mention: Best Boutique (2019)
Yellow Springs Toy Company
252 Xenia Ave. Yellow Springs
Third Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2018)
ZebraGirl Boutique
651 Lyons Road, Centerville
Honorable Mention: Best Boutique (2019)
ZIG ZAG Gallery
101 E Alex Bell Rd, No. 172, Centerville
Second Place: Best Place for Unique Gifts (2021)
