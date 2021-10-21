dayton logo
BEST OF DAYTON: Who has the best pizza? Here are the finalists

Caption
What to know about the Best of Dayton 2021 contest on Dayton.com and DaytonDailyNews.com.

What to Know
By Staff Report
1 hour ago

After the first few days of heavy voting in Best of Dayton, people can’t get enough of telling us their pizza opinions.

The issue of pizza was so big, we had to create two contests: Best Pizza Restaurant and Best Square-Cut Pizza. Both are in the Top 10 for most votes among our 100 contests.

The finalists in Best Pizza Restaurant are: Joe’s Pizzeria, Marion’s Piazza, Old Scratch Pizza & Beer and Pizza Bandit.

The finalists in Best Square-Cut Pizza are: Cassano’s Pizza King, Joe’s Pizzeria and Marion’s Piazza.

Which one is the best? Click here to cast your vote! You can vote once per day per contest.

And we also want to hear from you on our 98 other contests, including Best Donuts, which has been the clear leader in most votes since Best of Dayton began.

CLICK HERE to vote in Best of Dayton

Here are the finalists in our pizza contests, in alphabetical order:

Best Pizza Restaurant

Joe’s Pizzeria

4313 Airway Rd., Dayton | 937-253-8154 | Website

Joe's Pizzeria in Dayton.
Caption
Joe's Pizzeria in Dayton. (Source: Facebook)

Marion’s Piazza

9 area locations | Website | Facebook

Marion's Piazza.
Caption
Marion's Piazza.

Credit: Lisa Powell

Credit: Lisa Powell

Old Scratch Pizza & Beer

812 S Patterson Blvd., Dayton, 937-331-5357 | 440 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville, 937-886-4513 | Website | Facebook

Old Scratch Pizza & Beer
Caption
Old Scratch Pizza & Beer

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

Pizza Bandit

700 East 4th St., Dayton | 937) 476-1895 | Website | Facebook

Pizza Bandit.
Caption
Pizza Bandit. CONTRIBUTED

Best Square-Cut Pizza

Cassano’s Pizza King

33 area locations | Website

Cassano's pizza
Caption
Cassano's pizza

Credit: Staff photo by Gary Stelzer

Credit: Staff photo by Gary Stelzer

Joe’s Pizzeria

4313 Airway Rd., Dayton | 937-253-8154 | Website

Joe's Pizzeria.
Caption
Joe's Pizzeria.

Marion’s Piazza

9 area locations | Website | Facebook

Marion's Piazza
Caption
Marion’s Piazza

