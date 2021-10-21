BEST OF DAYTON: Who has the best pizza? Here are the finalists

After the first few days of heavy voting in Best of Dayton, people can’t get enough of telling us their pizza opinions.
The issue of pizza was so big, we had to create two contests: Best Pizza Restaurant and Best Square-Cut Pizza. Both are in the Top 10 for most votes among our 100 contests.
The finalists in Best Pizza Restaurant are: Joe’s Pizzeria, Marion’s Piazza, Old Scratch Pizza & Beer and Pizza Bandit.
The finalists in Best Square-Cut Pizza are: Cassano’s Pizza King, Joe’s Pizzeria and Marion’s Piazza.
And we also want to hear from you on our 98 other contests, including Best Donuts, which has been the clear leader in most votes since Best of Dayton began.
Here are the finalists in our pizza contests, in alphabetical order:
Best Pizza Restaurant
Joe’s Pizzeria
4313 Airway Rd., Dayton | 937-253-8154 | Website
Marion’s Piazza
9 area locations | Website | Facebook
Old Scratch Pizza & Beer
812 S Patterson Blvd., Dayton, 937-331-5357 | 440 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville, 937-886-4513 | Website | Facebook
Pizza Bandit
700 East 4th St., Dayton | 937) 476-1895 | Website | Facebook
Best Square-Cut Pizza
Cassano’s Pizza King
Joe’s Pizzeria
4313 Airway Rd., Dayton | 937-253-8154 | Website
Marion’s Piazza
9 area locations | Website | Facebook
