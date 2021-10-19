dayton logo
BEST OF DAYTON: Who has the best donuts? Here are the finalists

By Staff Report
50 minutes ago

After the first day of heavy voting in Best of Dayton, the Best Donuts category has separated itself as the most competitive.

The finalists are: Bear Creek Donuts, Bill’s Donut Shop, The Donut Haus Bakery, Jim’s Donut Shop and Stan the Donut Man.

Which one is the best? Click here to cast your vote! You can vote once per day per contest.

Here are the finalists, in alphabetical order:

Bear Creek Donuts

80 S. Main Street, Miamisburg | 937-247-5095 | Website | Facebook

Bear Creek Donuts
Bear Creek Donuts

Bill’s Donut Shop

268 N Main St., Centerville | 937-433-0002 | Website | Facebook

Bill's Donut Shop
Bill's Donut Shop

The Donut Haus Bakery

305 W Central Ave., Springboro | 937-748-0380 | Facebook

Donut Haus
Donut Haus

Jim’s Donut Shop

122 E National Rd, Vandalia | 937-898-4222

Jim’s Donut Shop
Jim’s Donut Shop

Stan the Donut Man

1441 Wilmington Ave, Dayton | 937-293-1080 | Facebook

Stan the Donut Man
Stan the Donut Man

