BEST OF DAYTON: Who has the best donuts? Here are the finalists

After the first day of heavy voting in Best of Dayton, the Best Donuts category has separated itself as the most competitive.
The finalists are: Bear Creek Donuts, Bill’s Donut Shop, The Donut Haus Bakery, Jim’s Donut Shop and Stan the Donut Man.
Which one is the best? Click here to cast your vote! You can vote once per day per contest.
Here are the finalists, in alphabetical order:
Bear Creek Donuts
80 S. Main Street, Miamisburg | 937-247-5095 | Website | Facebook
Bill’s Donut Shop
268 N Main St., Centerville | 937-433-0002 | Website | Facebook
The Donut Haus Bakery
305 W Central Ave., Springboro | 937-748-0380 | Facebook
Jim’s Donut Shop
122 E National Rd, Vandalia | 937-898-4222
Stan the Donut Man
1441 Wilmington Ave, Dayton | 937-293-1080 | Facebook
Best of Dayton reigning champions:
» Arts, Entertainment and Music
» Bars, Beer, Breweries and Nightlife
» Fitness, Outdoors, Parks and Recreation
» Restaurants, Dishes and Sweet Treats
» Shopping and Services
About the Author