Brother, sister to open bar in Dayton’s Fire Blocks District

Dayton natives Tae Winston and her brother, Mark Lee, are opening a bar in Dayton’s Fire Blocks District with additional space to accommodate service-based businesses.

The Ambiance Bar & Suites will be located at 116 E. Third St with a goal of opening mid-October. The 6,180-square-foot-space will feature a bar and at least seven service-based businesses like massage techs, nail techs, makeup artists and much more on the first floor with a lounge upstairs available for private bookings.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The siblings want the space to feel luxurious with an upscale vibe. Whether you’re getting a massage, grabbing a colorful cocktail or taking selfies in the aesthetically pleasing space, The Ambiance Bar & Suites will be an experience and place for everyone.

“You’re going to feel like you went on vacation when you come here because I know how that feels to go out of town and what I want to see, so I want to bring it back here,” Winston said.

They have tons of ideas for the bar, but plan to work with a mixologist to create a bar program that’s new and exciting, Winston said. Guests will also be able to take advantage of food trucks that plan to be onsite after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and during operating hours on the weekend. Winston said she hopes to have five food trucks a day and to create a system where people at the bar, do not have to stand outside in a line.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“We want everybody to come out and know that it’s a safe place to enjoy yourself,” Lee said.

Lee has worked as a real estate investor for six years where he buys houses, fixes them up and furnishes them for tenants with financial challenges. Combined with Winston’s initiative to help all types of entrepreneurs and create community events, The Ambiance Bar & Suites was born.

This is their first venture together, but they said they have always bounced ideas off of each other.

Winston said going into business with her brother is going to make the space stronger because they both have the same love for the community and want the city to have a place they’re proud of.

The Ambiance Bar & Suites joins several other businesses in the works in the Fire Blocks District. LIV Presidential, an upscale restaurant and lounge, is planned for 100 E. Third St., Modern Eye, a locally owned, independent optometry practice, is planned for 110 E. Third St. and Joui, a wine shop and bar, is planned for 117 E. Third St.

“It feels great to be a part of it,” Lee said.

“The Fire Blocks didn’t seem tangible to me,” Winston added. “This is going to be my best project yet.”

Winston is also the owner of District Market in the Oregon District and The Entrepreneurs Shoppe in the Wright-Dunbar District.

For more information and the latest updates, visit The Ambiance Bar & Suites’ Facebook page.