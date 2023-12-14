Centerville restaurant changes name

In Arabic, habibi means “my love” or “my beloved,” Yusuf said. He thinks it’s the perfect fit because it’s short and easy to pronounce while reflecting the loving, friendly environment he hopes to create at the restaurant.

The restaurant first opened its doors at the end of August.

“It’s been going good so far. We’ve been getting a lot of good feedback,” Yusuf said. “Customers have been enjoying our food and we’ve started getting regular customers as well.”

The restaurant concept has been an idea of Yusuf’s father for many years. He had the opportunity to live and travel to a number of countries overseas and wanted to bring the tea/coffee shop culture he experienced to Centerville.

Customers can expect a variety of sandwiches, subs and wraps, in addition to gyro platters, shish kabobs and baklava for dessert. The restaurant serves Halal meat, which is meat processed in a religious manner. Yusuf hopes to open a second kitchen to expand the menu.

Habibis also has an extensive tea menu featuring black, green and herbal teas.

The two-story eatery has several rooms for seating that also include jalsa couches. The upstairs area of the restaurant can be reserved.

Habibis Restaurant is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday for dine-in, carryout and delivery. For more information, visit www.intcafeanddelicatessen.com or the restaurant’s new Facebook page.