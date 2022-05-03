Cinco de Mayo 2022: The best places to celebrate

A Cinco Happy Hour from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. will feature $3 tacos and $6 margaritas. There will be live music from Velvet Crush Unplugged from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with the full band joining them at 9:30 p.m.

General admission tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door. VIP tickets with dedicated seating, servers, a personal bar and a view of the music are $35. To purchase tickets, visit www.elmeson.net.

For more information about the event, click here.

Explore Previous El Meson coverage

Bar Granada

Bar Granada, located at 5 W. Monument Ave. in Dayton, is celebrating with tequila and DJ Danny Diaz all night long on Thursday, May 5.

The craft tequila bar and music venue will open at 5 p.m. and have an extended margarita happy hour until 8 p.m. DJ Danny Diaz will begin at 8 p.m. Doors are expected to close around 2:30 a.m.

Bar Granada is treating Cinco De Mayo as a week long celebration. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Bock Family Brewing

Bock Family Brewing, located at 8150 Washington Village Drive in Centerville, is celebrating on Thursday, May 5 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The brewery will have margarita and other tequila drink specials. They will even have their Mexican Lager on tap.

Taco Beth will be serving up Mexican food from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information about the event, click here.

La Fiesta

La Fiesta, located at 8331 N. Main St. in Dayton, is hosting its annual tent party on Thursday, May 5 starting at 11 a.m.

There will be tons of food, drink specials, prizes and a DJ. Part of the proceeds will be donated to Shiloh Church of God to support their food pantry.

For more information about the event, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Toxic Brew Company

Toxic Brew Company, located at 431 E. 5th St. in Dayton, is celebrating with the release of its Uno Mas, a Mexican-style lager with lime puree, at 2 p.m.

Chef Dane will bring the taco goodness starting at 5 p.m. For $15, you can get three tacos with cilantro and onion on corn tortillas served with sides of housemade queso and salsa roja.

For more information, visit the brewery’s Facebook page.

Jubie’s Creamery

Jubie’s Creamery, located at 471 W. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn, is celebrating with homemade Choco Tacos.

Choco Tacos are only available Thursday, May 5, while supplies last.

The tacos start with a dipped in chocolate waffle cone, with your choice of vanilla, chocolate or twist custard and then topped with your favorite toppings.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.

If you know of other Cinco de Mayo events happening in the Miami Valley, email us at contact@dayton.com with all the info!