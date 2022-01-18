Hamburger icon
BEST OF DAYTON: Which Mexican place is the best in town?

Salsa, guacamole, chips and an ice cold margarita served up at Taqueria Mixteca’s Trotwood location. Photo by Alexis Larsen
Salsa, guacamole, chips and an ice cold margarita served up at Taqueria Mixteca’s Trotwood location. Photo by Alexis Larsen

By Staff Report
1 hour ago

Last year’s Best of Dayton contest from Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News crowned new champions for 2021 in 100 categories.

One of the most popular, as it is every year, is the Best Mexican Restaurant category.

Here’s a look at the winners in the Best Mexican Restaurant contest:

First place: Taqueria Mixteca

1609 E. 3rd St., Dayton

937-258-2654

Second place: El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill

12 area locations

eltorobarandgrill.com

Third place: El Rancho Grande Mexican Restaurant

7 area locations

elranchogrande.info

As a bonus when talking about Mexican food, here’s a look at the winners and placers in the Best Margarita category:

First place: Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant

6 area locations

www.elsas.net

Second place: El Meson

903 E. Dixie Dr., Dayton

937-859-8229

Third place: Carmel’s Bar & Grill

1025 Shroyer Rd., Dayton

937-294-1261

Honorable mention: El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill

12 area locations

eltorobarandgrill.com

