BEST OF DAYTON: Your guide to new champions in bars, beer and booze

Last year’s Best of Dayton contest from Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News crowned new champions for 2021 in 100 categories.
As always, there was high interest in the contests that included options for drinking and spirits.
Best of Dayton 2021 winners:
» Arts, Entertainment and Music
» Bars, Breweries and Nightlife
» Food, Restaurants and Dining
» People and Places
» Shopping, Gifts and Services
Here’s a look at the winners in our contests related to bars, beer, booze:
Best Beer, Wine or Liquor Shop
First place: Arrow Wine & Spirits
615 Lyons Rd., Centerville
2950 Far Hills Ave., Kettering
Second place: The Barrel House
417 East Third St., Dayton
937-222-4795
Third place: Ray’s Wine Spirits Grill
8268 N. Main St., Clayton
937-890-0300
Best Bloody Mary
First place: Another Broken Egg Cafe
3450 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg
2453 Esquire Dr., Beavercreek
Second place: Mack’s Tavern
381 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville
937-813-7217
Third place: Florentine Restaurant
21 W. Market St., Germantown
937-855-7759
Best Cocktails
First place: The Century Bar
18 S. Jefferson St., Dayton
937-723-8401
Second place: Tender Mercy
607 E. 3rd St., Dayton
937-453-0007
Third place: Van Buren Room
122 Van Buren St., Dayton
937-250-1837
Best Craft Beer Bar
First place: Warped Wing Brewing Company
26 Wyandot St., Dayton
25 Wright Station Way, Springboro
Second place: The Barrel House
417 East Third St., Dayton
937-222-4795
Third place: Crooked Handle Brewing Co.
760 N. Main St., Springboro
937-790-3450
Best Dive Bar
First place: Mack’s Tavern
381 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville
937-813-7217
Second place: King’s Point Pub
4660 Wilmington Pike, Dayton
937-296-1915
Third place: The Barrel
857 W Central Ave., Springboro
937-743-5995
Best Gay Bar
First place: MJ’s on Jefferson
20 N. Jefferson St., Dayton
937-223-3259
Second place: The Stage Door
44 N. Jefferson St., Dayton
937-223-7418
Third place: Right Corner Bar
105 E. 3rd St., Dayton
937-228-2033
Best Happy Hour
First place: The Trolley Stop
530 East 5th St., Dayton
937-461-1101
Second place: Mack’s Tavern
381 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville
937-813-7217
Third place: King’s Point Pub
4660 Wilmington Pike, Dayton
937-296-1915
Best Local Brewery
First place: Warped Wing Brewing Company
26 Wyandot St., Dayton
25 Wright Station Way, Springboro
Second place: Alematic Artisan Ales
6182 Chambersburg Rd., Huber Heights
937.813.8901
Third place: Crooked Handle Brewing Co.
760 N. Main St., Springboro
937-790-3450
Best Margarita
First place: Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant
6 area locations
Second place: El Meson
903 E. Dixie Dr., Dayton
937-859-8229
Third place: Carmel’s Bar & Grill
1025 Shroyer Rd., Dayton
937-294-1261
Honorable mention: El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill
12 area locations
Best Pub
First place: Dublin Pub
300 Wayne Ave., Dayton
937-224-7822
Second place: Fifth Street Brewpub
1600 E. Fifth St., Dayton
937-443-0919
Third place: The Pub
39 Greene Blvd., Beavercreek
937-320-1199
Best Sports Bar
First place: Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill
893 E. National Rd., Vandalia
937-890-8899
Second place: Roosters
5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights
9400 Springboro Pike, Miamisburg
257 West Central Ave, Springboro
400 West Main St, Xenia
Third place: Bennett’s Publical
67 S Main St., Miamisburg
937-866-4200
About the Author