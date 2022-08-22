Community survey names Delco Park among Kettering’s most popular parks

- Lincoln Park Civic Commons

- JF Kennedy Park

- Wenzler Park

Top five favorite park amenities:

- Walking/Biking Trails

- Kennedy Park Splash Pad

- Playgrounds

- Shelters/Picnic Areas

- Public Art Collection

The online survey was available March 9 through March 25 and May 31 through June 7, according to the PRCA Department. This was the first time since 2017 that a community survey was conducted.

To find out more about the survey and what the PRCA Department has to offer, visit www.playkettering.org.

