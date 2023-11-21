Dayton couple to open new lounge on West Third Street

Demeeckus and Johnna Dorsey of Dayton are breathing new life into the Bowers Building at the corner of West Third Street and North James H. McGee Boulevard.

The husband-and-wife duo is expected to open Big Motion Lounge at 1718 W. Third St. next summer.

The couple is in the midst of a complete remodel. A new roof was added to the building about a year ago.

Instead of a bar atmosphere leaning toward hip-hop, the owners are hoping to establish a softer, laid-back vibe where people can relax after work.

Guests can expect themed entertainment nights featuring jazz, karaoke and open mic. There will also be local food trucks on site and a full bar with cocktails and nonalcoholic beverages.

“This is a chance for the community to come together,” Johnna said. “We don’t really have a lot on this side of our community — not a lot is offered. We want people to know this is a safe haven for you to come to.”

The couple previously operated a night-to-night, lounge-type atmosphere at Ruts Eatery, once located at 100 N. James H McGee Blvd. They recalled having a large turnout with a variety of ages.

Johnna notably teaches at Miami Valley Child Development Centers (MVCDC). Demeeckus, a barber, owns F2D Cutz.

“It definitely feels great to open up something for the community because growing up here I always saw different people do different things, and at that time, I wasn’t able to do it,” Demeeckus said. “Now being able to do it — and have a good support system to do it — just feels great.”

Big Motion Lounge plans to open daily starting mid-evening with a last call around 12:30 a.m.