Dayton Mac N’ Cheese Fest returns to Yellow Cab Tavern Friday

Mac N’ Cheese Fest is returning to downtown Dayton Friday, July 14, which also serves as National Mac N’ Cheese Day.

The cheesy evening from 5-9 p.m. at Yellow Cab Tavern is a part of the bar’s annual food truck rally series. This year marks the rally’s 10th anniversary, which is cause for celebration, according to organizer Brian Johnson. Despite being around for a decade, the food truck rally series — which runs through October every year — is still trying new things.

“Mac N’ Cheese Fest was our first themed event that we tried during last year’s food truck rally season and it really took off,” Johnson said in a news release. “We had an amazing crowd join us to try all types of mac n’ cheese — from traditional style to seafood mac, mac n’ cheese calzones, and so much more. We can’t wait to see what these great trucks come up with this year.”

The rally lineup includes vendors The Pizza Bandit, Kung Fu BBQ, Blind Dogs, I Heart Ice Cream, Home Cooked Vibes, Cruisin’ Cuisine, and Slide Thru among others. This month’s theme will be played out in the vendors’ dishes alongside each individual food truck’s traditional menu offerings.

“Mac n’ cheese is a favorite dish for a lot of people, and there are a lot of ways to play with the concept,” Johnson said. “From grilled mac n’ cheese calzones to fried mac n’ cheese balls to traditional mac n’ cheese offerings, this festival is going to have a ton of options for our guests to try!”

Yellow Cab Tavern’s 2023 food truck rallies have previously celebrated vegetarian food, pizza, hot dogs and tacos.

Yellow Cab Tavern is located at 700 E. Fourth St. in Dayton. For more information, visit https://www.yellowcabfoodtrucks.com/.