El Toro bringing new concept to Miamisburg

“We’re trying to create something where it can be fast enough for you to just come and go,” Alvarez said.

He explained this new restaurant concept is building off of the idea of to-go cocktails, launched during the coronavirus pandemic. The restaurant will also have a drive-thru.

“We are working to make it happen,” Alvarez said.

Other projects El Toro is working on in the Dayton area include relocating El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill on Indian Ripple to the former space of Mimi’s Bistro & Bakery at The Greene Town Center.

Alvarez said he hopes to open the new location in one to two months as they wait on inspections.

El Toro also has plans to open an additional sit-down restaurant on East Dayton Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn.

“We believe it’s going to be a really good addition to the Fairborn area since that area has grown a lot,” Alvarez said.

El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill currently has 14 Dayton-area locations. For more information about the restaurant, visit www.eltorobarandgrill.com.