Food trucks to offer vegetarian, vegan dishes at rally in Dayton

“The Yellow Cab Tavern prides itself on being inclusive and we wanted to apply that same inclusivity to the food truck rallies with Veg Fest. Vegans, vegetarians, and food lovers in general will be able to find the perfect meal for them. It’s just another way to bring this great community together,” Johnson said.

Specialty food fests will run monthly through October at the Yellow Cab Tavern. All ages are welcome and the rallies are free to attend.

For more information, visit www.yellowcabfoodtrucks.com or the event’s Facebook page.