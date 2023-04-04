Food trucks to offer vegetarian, vegan dishes at rally in Dayton

As the Yellow Cab Tavern continues to celebrate its 10th season of food truck rallies, this month’s rally is focusing on vegetarian and vegan dishes.
Dayton Veg Fest is Friday, April 14 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 700 E. Fourth St. in Dayton.
“We started off the 2023 season with Pizza Fest last month and even though the weather didn’t cooperate we had great attendance and a ton of support for the trucks,” said event organizer Brian Johnson. “You don’t have to be a vegetarian or vegan to enjoy this month’s Veg Fest. We have another incredible lineup of local and regional trucks bringing their regular menus with added veggie focused specials. We’re excited to see what amazing creations each truck comes up with.”
This month’s food truck rally is expected to feature the following vendors:
- The Pizza Bandit
- Blind Dogs
- I Heart Ice Cream
- Ma Dukes Street Food
- Crusin Cusine
- Cray Cray Cajun
- Empanadas & More
- Yummy Gyro
- Cupzilla Korean BBQ,
- The Lumpia Queen
- Spin City Cotton Candy
“The Yellow Cab Tavern prides itself on being inclusive and we wanted to apply that same inclusivity to the food truck rallies with Veg Fest. Vegans, vegetarians, and food lovers in general will be able to find the perfect meal for them. It’s just another way to bring this great community together,” Johnson said.
Specialty food fests will run monthly through October at the Yellow Cab Tavern. All ages are welcome and the rallies are free to attend.
For more information, visit www.yellowcabfoodtrucks.com or the event’s Facebook page.
