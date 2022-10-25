Gluten Free Night happening Wednesdays at Yellow Cab Tavern

Wednesday nights at the Yellow Cab Tavern in downtown Dayton are getting a lot more exciting.
Hot Dish, a food truck with comfort food catering to gluten sensitivity, will be at the Yellow Cab Tavern every Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for Gluten Free Night.
“There are two great benefits of this partnership,” said Brian Johnson, Yellow Cab Tavern marketing and development manager and co-owner of The Pizza Bandit. “It caters to customers who need their meals prepped in a 100% gluten free environment with fun takes on comfort food classics like Mac n’ Cheese. It also creates a residency for Hot Dish to continue to make income over the cooler months.”
Hot Dish is partially a result of the coronavirus pandemic, said owners Catherine and Mark Plessinger.
They explained that at the beginning of the pandemic they started winding down their optical shop in Columbia, South Carolina. In January 2020 they bought an existing food truck and began to craft it into an artistic vision inspired by some of their favorite restaurants and chefs.
Catherine and Mark are both gluten intolerant, so they have dedicated their food truck to food that respects gluten sensitivity. Their menu features comfort classics like Pulled Pork BBQ Mac and Cheese, Chicken Pot Pie Bowl and the Pork and Sauerkraut Bowl.
In the past, Hot Dish has partnered with Yellow Cab Tavern at events like the Champion City BRUNCH Food Truck Rally, Come Together 2022 (a Beatles Tribute) and the Dayton Mac and Cheese festival.
“Through these times together we have come to truly appreciate the opportunities that Yellow Cab offers the Dayton community (from food trucks to bands to unique events, etc.),” the owners said. “Hot Dish loves that Yellow Cab has grabbed onto its vision of creating a gluten free space for the Dayton community and is excited about the future.”
The Pizza Bandit will continue to be on site weekly Tuesday through Sunday. Johnson said they always offer gluten free and gluten free vegan 10 inch pizzas and salads.
In addition to Gluten Free Night, Yellow Cab Tavern hosts general knowledge trivia every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Yellow Cab Tavern is always open to hosting food trucks year round in addition to food truck rallies and specialty food fests, Johnson said.
For more information about Yellow Cab Tavern, visit www.yellowcabtavern.com or the venue’s Facebook page.
For more information about Hot Dish, visit the food truck’s Facebook page.
