Historic district in Dayton to host Earth Day celebration

“All of the brick-and-mortar businesses currently along the Historic Inner East 5th Street Corridor are working hard to make sure the day is exciting,” said Hotmer. “One of the reasons we are having the event is also to highlight this little-known neighborhood that is really starting to thrive. You can eat, drink, shop, make pottery, and hang out with kitties all in this 1-mile block; and we want to keep getting the word out about it to help the neighborhood and its businesses thrive.”

She says this is the first time the Historic Inner East has celebrated Earth Day.

“Last fall, we did collaborate on an event for Shop Small Saturday, and it was a huge success,” Hotmer explained. “There were lots of folks from the neighborhood and from all over Dayton. This year, we wanted to find a way to bring people to the neighborhood that was unique from other annual events.”

Many of the businesses in this district have implemented such earth-friendly practices as installing solar power and composting.

“We (thought) this would be a great way to share that with the community,” said Hotmer. “We (also) wanted to invite other organizations and vendors that have exciting information and fun activities to share that help the community learn more about how they can make a positive impact on the planet.”

The afternoon will include a list of guest vendors and organizations that promote earth-friendly practices. There will be free activities for kids, families, adults and anyone who likes to have fun, according to Hotmer.

Here are some of the goodies and services that will be available from area businesses and partners:

Gem City Catfé

Marie B. Mobile Mending, whose owner is passionate about reducing the need for fast fashion and saving people money, will provide clothes mending and alteration services. Follow the journey on Instagram @mariebmobilemending.

Pink Moon Goods

Free seed starting in repurposed containers with Waste Free Dayton. The mission is to promote and implement solutions for a healthier and more sustainable future. Find out more here: www.wastefreedayton.org.

Free native plant seeds provided by Tadmor Greenes, a native plant nursery located in the 2nd St. Market during the months of May through October. Check the nursery out on Instagram @tadmorgreenes.

A shoppable collection of annual flower starts with Backlot Buds, a small-scale flower farm located in Dayton’s Historic Inner East. Find out more about them here: www.backlotbuds.com

A tree and garden tour led by Brooke Medlin, a horticulturist with much knowledge to share. The tour will start at Pink Moon Goods, go up to the Gem City Catfé and back.

Amazing dishes you would never believe were plant-based by That Vegan Joint Food Truck. Learn more on Instagram @thatveganjoint.

A selection of gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan desserts from Eat the Rich. Check out the deliciousness on Instagram @eattherichdyt.

Hand-printed tea towels by Rachel DB Creative.

Torii Stories Sprout Zine and Sprout Kits.

MADE Ceramic Art Studio

Information about local composting with Compost Dayton. Its mission is to create a food system for our future. Find out more on the website www.compostdayton.com

A native plant promotion by Dayton Area Wild Ones, a chapter of the national organization that teaches the benefits of using native plants to create natural landscapes. Check them out at: daytonareawildones.org

Fifth Street Brewpub

The Mission of Mary Cooperative, a group that invests in the inner east side of Dayton by transforming vacant land plots into vegetable gardens and partnering with neighbors to sustainably develop our community.

Electric car education by Dayton Electric.

Citizen Led Gerrymandering Petition signing hosted by Dayton League of Women Voters.

Dayton Society of Artists — DSA

Westside Makers Space

The Local 937

Offering delicious sandwiches and carryout, The Local 937 sources the best local goods and treats. Visit for special Earth Day deals as well as crochet goods by Korra Crochets.

In addition, the Historic Inner East District is one of more than 30 neighborhoods participating in the Living City Project on April 20, a citywide cleanup initiative that returns for its fifth year of service.

“The Living City Project is happening on the same day, which is a perfect fit,” Hotmer said. “The neighborhood of Huffman, in particular, has really grown into a vibrant part of the city in the last few years thanks to the hard work of its residents and groups like Waste Free Dayton. These folks have regular clean ups in the neighborhood, and they are making an impact to keep the neighborhood shiny!”

Founded in 2019 by Declare, a faith-based nonprofit, the Living City Project was established in partnership with the city of Dayton as a means to discover what could happen when love for Dayton and a desire to serve Dayton compelled people into action. If you would like to volunteer for this year’s Living City Project, email Harold Nuss at hnuss@declare.org. For more information, visit declare.org/livingcityproject or sign up at eventbrite.com/e/2024-living-city-project-citywide-cleanup-tickets.