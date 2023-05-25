BreakingNews
History-centric exhibit promises ‘rich visual experience’ at Edward A. Dixon Gallery

Chicago native Cynthia Kukla merges past and present in her artistry, which will be displayed beginning Friday, June 2 at the Edward A. Dixon Gallery in downtown Dayton.

Kukla will be the first solo artist to exhibit at the gallery since it moved into the Opal building on St. Clair Street in August. Her exhibition, “Separating the Earth from the Heavens,” explores “thin places” and “thin times” where the veil between heaven and Earth seems to have worn and elements of both are able to come together, according to the artist.

“At the gallery, I seek art that can make history and art that speaks of history,” said Dixon. “Cynthia’s artwork can do both.”

The exhibition is a culmination of Kukla’s work that draws in elements of history and modernity using historical objects and vibrant, experimental color combinations. Her multi-part “Arcadia” series captures ancient Mediterranean imagery using statues and ruins while also giving a nod to the current political climate. Other pieces by Kukla use color profiles to juxtapose historical elements.

“I want to give the viewer a rich visual experience to which the historical references add depth and dimension,” Kukla said.

Part of that experience involves storytelling using iconic historical and pop culture figures like Alexander the Great, Marilyn Monroe and ancient gods and goddesses. Her paintings “celebrate their continued power and meaning in our present,” according to the gallery. Kukla demonstrates how history is still alive and present in the world through her work.

She also incorporates ancient maps, constellations and Grecian plants, giving her work extra dimension and depth.

The gallery will hold an opening reception Friday, June 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. during downtown Dayton’s First Friday festivities. In addition, Kukla will give an artist talk and watercolor masterclass workshop at the gallery on Saturday, June 17 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

HOW TO GO

What: Cynthia Kukla’s “Separating the Earth from the Heavens” exhibit

When: Friday, June 2 through Saturday, July 15. The opening reception is slated June 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Gallery hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m., Fridays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St., Dayton

More Information: For additional details, visit https://eadgallery.com/.

