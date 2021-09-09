Hop to Dayton Mall’s Retro Rewind outdoor concert starring The Avalons

There will also be a variety of local food trucks on-site at the event.

“We are so excited to be able to feature The Avalons and Ryan Roth at our Retro Rewind Concert Event,” says Dave Duebber, general manager at Dayton Mall. “They are all so talented and so much fun, and definitely Dayton fan favorites.”

Organizers of the concert event encouraged to “embrace the Retro theme, and to dress up in their best 1950s garb, and prizes will be awarded randomly for participation.”

For the kids, a “KidX” event begins at 11:30 a.m. featuring a Sock Hop and starring an impressionist of the family sensation, Blippi and his special friend, the Minion.

During the Sock Hop, kids will be taught dances like The Twist and listen “to fun music from a bygone era.” The KidX event will also include photo opportunities with Blippi and Minion, a selfie-station with props, a goodie bag full of 1950s themed treats, a bounce house, a caricature artist, chalk painting and several outdoor games.