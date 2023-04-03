Human Race Theatre Company announces 2023-2024 season

Featuring descriptions and recommendations provided by the Human Race, the lineup consists of:

This is Tom Jones!

Book and Lyrics by Mark Brown, Music by Paul Mirkovich

Director: Emily N. Wells

Music Director: TBD

September 7 – 25, 2023

Loft Theatre

“Henry Fielding’s heart-throbbing masterpiece meets the frenzied, mop-top sounds of the 1960s known as the British Invasion. Aristocrats, wenches and scalawags abound in this bawdy and rollicking romp through the back roads and bedchambers of England.”

This musical is recommended if you liked “Austin Powers” “The Full Monty” or “Avenue Q.”

Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous

By Pearl Cleage

Director: Torie Wiggins

October 26 – November 13, 2023

Loft Theatre

“After decades of self-imposed exile in Amsterdam, actress Anna Campbell and her manager Betty Sampson receives an invitation to remount their controversial performance piece ‘Naked Wilson.’ Uncertain of her reception, Anna auditions her possible replacement, an ambitious young performer whose experience is limited to the adult entertainment industry. These two women confront their differing world views with humor and grace– and still manage to find common ground.”

This play is recommended if you liked “Master Class,” “Crowns,” “Art” or “Red.”

Reindeer Sessions

By Eric Ulloa

Director: Igor Goldin

December 8 – 23, 2023

Loft Theatre

“After a fight that left history’s most famous reindeer with a broken red nose, Blitzen is forced into a series of Anger Management therapy sessions by Kringle Enterprises. Tasked with finding the cause of this violent outburst, his therapist Dr. Arbor hopes to help him understand what led to this moment and if he can save his job on the reindeer squad. What she doesn’t expect is a hilarious journey through what really happened on that foggy Christmas Eve. You won’t look at The North Pole the same way again in this hilarious and unexpected ride!”

This play is recommended if you liked “Who’s Holiday!” or “The Santaland Diaries.”

Shipwrecked! An Entertainment: The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself)

By Donald Margulies

Director: Greg Hellems

February 22 – March 10, 2024

Loft Theatre

“The adventurous Louis de Rougemont invites you to hear his amazing story of bravery, survival and celebrity that left 19th century England spellbound. Dare to be whisked away in a story of the high seas and all corners of the globe, populated by flying wombats, giant sea turtles and a monstrous man-eating octopus. Shipwrecked examines how far we’re willing to blur the line between fact and fiction to leave our mark on the world.”

This play is recommended if you liked “Around the World in 80 Days,” “The 39 Steps” or “Peter & The Starcatcher.”

Peerless

By Jiehae Park

Director: Marya Spring Cordes

April 25 – May 12, 2024

Loft Theatre

“Twins M and L have given up everything to get into The College. So when D gets ‘their’ spot instead, they figure they’ve got only one option: kill him. A darkly comedic take on Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’ about the ultra-ambitious and the cutthroat world of high school during college admissions.”

This play is recommended if you liked “Macbeth” or “Lizzie.”

The Kite Runner

Adapted by Matthew Spangler

Based on the novel by Khaled Hosseini

May 28 – June 2, 2024

Presented in partnership with Dayton Live at Victoria Theatre

“One of the best-loved and most highly acclaimed novels of our time, ‘The Kite Runner’ is a powerful play of friendship that follows one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption. Two childhood friends are about to be torn apart, and neither of the boys foresee the incident which will change their lives forever. Told across two decades and two continents, ‘The Kite Runner’ is an unforgettable journey of forgiveness and shows us all that we can be good again.”

The Human Race Theatre Company is located at 126 N. Main St., Dayton. For more information, visit humanracetheatre.org.