In Memoriam: Co-owner of Dayton’s Trolley Stop ‘loved getting together with people’

Chris Sassenberg, co-owner of the Trolley Stop in Dayton’s Oregon District, died on Tuesday, Nov. 21. He was 73.

Sassenberg was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at the end of March and had been sick for about six months said Robin Sassenberg, Chris’ wife of 37 years.

His family described him as an extremely intelligent person with a wicked sense of humor.

Sassenberg was born Dec. 1, 1949 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but grew up in Miamisburg. After graduating from Miamisburg High School, he joined the Navy and worked as a Russian Interpreter during the Vietnam War. He earned his Bachelor’s in Psychology from Kent State and received his RN after attending Wright State University and Sinclair College. He worked in mental health at various institutions across the Dayton region.

In 1995, Chris and Robin purchased the Trolley Stop. Chris originally planned to run the tavern but due to financial concerns he returned to the medical field and Robin began operating the business. He retired five years ago from Grandview Hospital as an orthopedic surgical nurse.

“Chris was such a big hospitality guy,” Robin said. “He was always throwing parties and really, really loved getting together with people.”

His favorite part of owning the tavern was the friends he made and the fish pond.

“He had a crew of people that he joined for happy hour three or four times a week,” Robin said.

Sassenberg was also an avid cook but only cooked at the restaurant once in a while.

His family said he was “always up to something” and enjoyed running marathons, half marathons and any 5k he could find. He was also fond of boating and fishing in Tennessee, golfing with friends and loving his children and pets.

He is survived by his wife, sister, five children and 13 grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 3 at Newcomer Funeral Home, located at 3940 Kettering Blvd. in Kettering. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. followed by a service at 4 p.m. Friends and family are invited to an open house at the Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St., starting at 6 p.m.