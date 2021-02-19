JUST IN: Tipp City restaurant to shut down for good after 22 years, owner says

The owner of Greenfire Fresh — the Tipp City restaurant formerly known as Greenfire Bistro and founded more than two decades ago as Chin’s Ginger Grill — announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page today, Feb. 19 that he will shut down the eatery permanently next week.
“It is with very heavy hearts that we have to announce that the Greenfire will be closing at the end of this month,” owner Rob Scott wrote.
“There are many factors that have led us to this extremely hard decision. While COVID certainly hasn’t helped the journey, I’m sure I’ve made my own share of mistakes along the way too,” Scott wrote. “Also, due to new codes and regulations, it has become financially overwhelming to bring our kitchen up to code, in order to serve you as best as possible.”
“It has been such an amazing ride with Greenfire. From feeding all of you wonderful people, to the gained friendships, and extraordinary humans we have met along the way.”
“We will officially close our doors on Feb. 27. Until then, please stop in and say goodbye. Grab a drink and fresh inspired food, and give Greenfire the send-off it rightfully deserves!”
The announcement prompted an outpouring of grief and support from the restaurant’s customers.
“So sorry to hear this, the food has been great and we’ve enjoyed every meal we ate there. You will be missed!” wrote John Hames.
Molly Spencer wrote, “This breaks my heart. Because of COVID we have not felt we could be more supportive. I’m sure it has been so hard on you and wish you nothing but the best in your future.”
Scott, a Tipp City native and resident, had worked alongside previous owner and founder Art Chin as the restaurant’s sous chef for three years prior to purchasing the business in July 2020. Art Chin founded the restaurant in 1998 as Chin’s Ginger Grill, and changed its name to Greenfire Bistro in 2010.
In fall of 2020, Scott added a new dining option and concept called Burgers and More by Chef Rob, which operated out of Greenfire Fresh’s kitchen and focused on carryout and delivery.