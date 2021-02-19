JUST IN: Tipp City restaurant to shut down for good after 22 years, owner says

The announcement prompted an outpouring of grief and support from the restaurant’s customers.

“So sorry to hear this, the food has been great and we’ve enjoyed every meal we ate there. You will be missed!” wrote John Hames.

Molly Spencer wrote, “This breaks my heart. Because of COVID we have not felt we could be more supportive. I’m sure it has been so hard on you and wish you nothing but the best in your future.”

Scott, a Tipp City native and resident, had worked alongside previous owner and founder Art Chin as the restaurant’s sous chef for three years prior to purchasing the business in July 2020. Art Chin founded the restaurant in 1998 as Chin’s Ginger Grill, and changed its name to Greenfire Bistro in 2010.

In fall of 2020, Scott added a new dining option and concept called Burgers and More by Chef Rob, which operated out of Greenfire Fresh’s kitchen and focused on carryout and delivery.