Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest returns to the Fraze Saturday

- Archers Tavern Centerville

- JA’s & Sweet-umms

- Nicks Restaurant

- Chicken Head’s Ghost Kitchen

- Romer’s

- Pies and Pints Pizzeria

- Sophia & Mak’s Caribbean Cuisine

- Kahuna Grindz

- Rolling Indulgence

- El Meson

- WingTime

The event will also feature live music in Lincoln Park featuring Britches Down at 3 p.m., The Growlers Band at 5:30 p.m. and The McCartney Project at 8 p.m.

The free event is presented by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association.

The Fraze Pavilion is located at 695 Lincoln Park Boulevard in Kettering.

For more information, visit www.fraze.com/kickin-chicken-wing-fest-2022/ or the Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest Facebook page.