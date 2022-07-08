BreakingNews
Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest returns to the Fraze Saturday
What to Know
By Natalie Jones
45 minutes ago

Chicken wing lovers rejoice! 🍗🐔 The Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest is returning to the Fraze Pavilion tomorrow from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“If you like bold food, rockin’ music and a hearty party, then you’ll love this festival,” organizers said on the event’s Facebook page. “It’s sure to offer plenty of mouth-watering flavors.”

Those attending will have a chance to try chicken wings from a dozen local restaurants and food trucks.

Vendors participating include:

- Smokin’ Inferno BBQ & Catering

- Archers Tavern Centerville

- JA’s & Sweet-umms

- Nicks Restaurant

- Chicken Head’s Ghost Kitchen

- Romer’s

- Pies and Pints Pizzeria

- Sophia & Mak’s Caribbean Cuisine

- Kahuna Grindz

- Rolling Indulgence

- El Meson

- WingTime

The event will also feature live music in Lincoln Park featuring Britches Down at 3 p.m., The Growlers Band at 5:30 p.m. and The McCartney Project at 8 p.m.

The free event is presented by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association.

The Fraze Pavilion is located at 695 Lincoln Park Boulevard in Kettering.

For more information, visit www.fraze.com/kickin-chicken-wing-fest-2022/ or the Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest Facebook page.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

