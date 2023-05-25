Local winery to host music series benefiting Miami County Local Food Council

Attendees can expect a different local band or musician on the outdoor stage each evening, the release noted. There will also be a local food truck on-site.

Music in the Vines is a free event. Attendees must be 21 or older. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of hard cider, wine and nonalcoholic beverages during each event will be donated to the Miami County Local Food Council. Guests will also be able to make voluntary donations.

Twenty One Barrels opened in June 2020 with carry-out sales only due to the coronavirus pandemic. One month later, the winery opened with outdoor seating and on-site consumption. In October 2020, Twenty One Barrels fully opened offering a new hard cider and wine destination to the Miami Valley.

For more information about the Music in the Vines series, including the lineup of performers and other event details, visit www.21barrels.com or the winery’s Facebook or Instagram pages.