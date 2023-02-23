X
Dark Mode Toggle

Lock 27 Brewing partners with Colorado brewery to make tiki-style sour

Credit: Madison Lenhoff

Credit: Madison Lenhoff

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago
Fruit Hole will make its debut during a release party on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Lock 27 Brewing is partnering with New Belgium Brewing from Colorado to produce a beer made with whole fruit.

“It is not every day you get to work with a legacy brewery like New Belgium,” said Lock 27 product manager Colin Barnhart. “I don’t believe the Dayton brew scene has ever seen a collaboration on this scale.”

New Belgium Brewing, the fastest-growing craft brewer in America, was founded in 1991 in Fort Collins, Colorado. The company is famous for its flagship beer, Fat Tire Amber Ale, along with year-round favorites.

“This collaboration is a testament to the hard work and craftmanship that our production team puts in every day,” Lock 27 founder and CEO Steve Barnhart added.

The companies collaborated to make Fruit Whole, an 8.1% mango and dragon fruit cocktail inspired tiki sour. According to Lock 27 Brewing’s website, Fruit Hole is a dark hazy pink color inspired by industry trends like the Starbucks Pink Drink.

ExploreNew chapter could begin for former Oregon District bar space

“This Berliner Weisse is made with over 420 pounds of whole mango puree from Lock 27 Brewing’s favorite fruit supplier, and 86 pounds of whole dragon fruit puree shipped from New Belgium in Colorado,” the website said. “A pinch of Saigon cinnamon added, which is naturally sweet, round out the sweet and sour of this luau themed cocktail sour.

Fruit Hole will make its debut at the Lock 27′s downtown Dayton Brewpub, located at 329 E. First St. on Saturday, Feb. 25 during its release party. Doors open at 1 p.m. to kick off the can release followed by a luau-inspired plate-lunch style buffet starting at 2 p.m. There will also be live music, brewhouse tours and a tap takeover from New Belgium.

Fruit Hole will hit the distribution market on Thursday, March 2. For more information, visit www.lock27brewing.com/fruit-hole or the brewery’s Facebook page.

ExploreDayton native to open barbecue spot in 2nd Street Market

In Other News
1
YWCA Dayton offers chance to win $1,500 in seed money for social...
2
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’: One of the best TV shows you will see in 2023
3
Wright State’s ArtsGala tickets go on sale in March
4
DATV to celebrate 45 years as Dayton’s ‘voice of change’
5
It’s National Chili Day: How restaurants across Dayton region are...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top