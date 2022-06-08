Longtime neighborhood restaurant for sale in Dayton

Reed told Dayton.com he has always liked the idea of having a family-owned business. He explained the restaurant was vacant and only inches away from the wrecking ball when he bought it. With the help of his family and friends, they gave the neighborhood a restaurant locals could walk to once again.

“Family owned businesses just have a certain flavor,” Reed said. “We know all of our customers by name, which is what makes this so difficult.”

Reed said he decided it was time for him to sell the restaurant after dealing with staffing shortages, price increases due to inflation and utility and insurance bills doubling.

“I’m getting tired,” Reed said. “This is my 12th year and I need to pass it down to somebody who is younger, energetic and has some creative ideas to boost business.”

Combined Shape Caption Angie’s Firehouse Tavern, a neighborhood restaurant brought back to life in 2010 by a retired Dayton fire captain, is for sale. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones Combined Shape Caption Angie’s Firehouse Tavern, a neighborhood restaurant brought back to life in 2010 by a retired Dayton fire captain, is for sale. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Reed said what makes the restaurant unique is they make most of their items from scratch. He explained their turkey is made in-house and their chicken chunks are cut by hand every day.

“Making a profit was never my primary goal,” he said. “It was to give back to the city that had provided me with a good income from 30 years.”

As he prepares to pass the torch, Reed said he would like everything to stay the same.

“Whoever takes it over, they’re not buying a losing proposition, but they’re going to have to have some creative ideas.”

Angie’s Firehouse Tavern, located at 703 Watervliet Avenue, is up for sale for $475,000. The restaurant is considered a Dayton historic landmark. The turn-key property includes the building, equipment, recipes and most of the memorabilia inside. The new owner will also receive a 1970 Pirsch Firetruck they can use to advertise the restaurant.

For more information about Angie’s Firehouse Tavern, view the listing on LoopNet.