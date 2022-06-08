Longtime neighborhood restaurant for sale in Dayton

dayton logo
Angie’s Firehouse Tavern, a neighborhood restaurant brought back to life in 2010 by a retired Dayton fire captain, is for sale.

By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago
Angie’s Firehouse Tavern is considered a Dayton historic landmark.

A neighborhood restaurant brought back to life in 2010 by a retired Dayton fire captain is up for sale.

Patrick Reed, owner of Angie’s Firehouse Tavern in Dayton, said he is looking for the “right person” to bring creative ideas into the restaurant.

Credit: Natalie Jones

The neighborhood-friendly restaurant where everybody knows everybody has been a spot for decades where generations of families could come to get a home-cooked meal.

The restaurant dates back to 1938 when it was called Angi’s. Reed explained that back then the locals were unable to pronounce the name of the restaurant, so they simply called it Angie’s. The Angi family primarily served Hungarian-style food and had a reputation of having the best cabbage rolls in town. Reed said the restaurant is still known for its cabbage rolls and he has been told the cabbage rolls are “spot on” compared to decades ago.

Reed told Dayton.com he has always liked the idea of having a family-owned business. He explained the restaurant was vacant and only inches away from the wrecking ball when he bought it. With the help of his family and friends, they gave the neighborhood a restaurant locals could walk to once again.

ExploreDot’s Market to open third store in Centerville: ‘We really felt at home’

“Family owned businesses just have a certain flavor,” Reed said. “We know all of our customers by name, which is what makes this so difficult.”

Reed said he decided it was time for him to sell the restaurant after dealing with staffing shortages, price increases due to inflation and utility and insurance bills doubling.

“I’m getting tired,” Reed said. “This is my 12th year and I need to pass it down to somebody who is younger, energetic and has some creative ideas to boost business.”

Reed said what makes the restaurant unique is they make most of their items from scratch. He explained their turkey is made in-house and their chicken chunks are cut by hand every day.

“Making a profit was never my primary goal,” he said. “It was to give back to the city that had provided me with a good income from 30 years.”

As he prepares to pass the torch, Reed said he would like everything to stay the same.

ExploreMode X Tequila Bistro to hold grand opening today: ‘We can’t wait to share it with everyone’

“Whoever takes it over, they’re not buying a losing proposition, but they’re going to have to have some creative ideas.”

Angie’s Firehouse Tavern, located at 703 Watervliet Avenue, is up for sale for $475,000. The restaurant is considered a Dayton historic landmark. The turn-key property includes the building, equipment, recipes and most of the memorabilia inside. The new owner will also receive a 1970 Pirsch Firetruck they can use to advertise the restaurant.

For more information about Angie’s Firehouse Tavern, view the listing on LoopNet.

