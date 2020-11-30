Make a difference: You can help Hannah’s Treasure Chest make Christmas wishes come true

“We are thankful for all the support we receive from local businesses and families for our Giving Angels program,” says Deanna Murphy, the organization’s executive director. “This year has been especially difficult for the families we serve, and this program offers a bit of relief at a time that is very stressful for many who struggle to make ends meet.”

The Giving Angels program provides each child with two wish list items and two necessities. This year the organization will provide gifts to more than 550 children and 230 families. Each of the families served also receives one household request and a grocery gift card to provide a holiday meal. Community members can help by donating items from the wish list to ensure each child and family has an enjoyable holiday.

“Families living in need make difficult choices every day between things like paying rent or buying food for their children,” said Murphy. “During the holiday season, the cost of purchasing holiday gifts can be overwhelming. The Giving Angels brings joy, not only to the children but to the caregivers as well. When a family is facing hardship, a little bit of joy goes a long, long way.”

The charity is particularly in need of stocking stuffers and grocery gift cards, in addition to the wish list items below, Items can also be purchased from the organization’s Amazon Wish List and mailed directly to the business address for anyone doing their shopping online this year.

“As families do their own holiday shopping, we hope they’ll consider picking up one or more of these items to help brighten the holidays for children and families in need,” said Murphy.

More information about the Giving Angels program can be found at www.hannahstreasure.org/wp1/giving-angels under the “Get Involved” tab.

Here’s what they need most:

Ethnic dolls with clothing sets

Hot Wheels/Matchbox cars

Nail polish, lotion, and hair accessories for young girls

Body wash and scrubbies for 8- to 12-year-olds

Small Lego and craft kits ($5-$10)

Sports balls, especially soccer and basketball

Board games

Fun socks for girls and boys, all ages

New coloring books, easy readers

New towels, infant, bath and kitchen

New sheets, blankets and pillows, twin and full size

Household cleaning and laundry supplies

$25 gift cards for Kroger, Walmart, Meijer

Items may be dropped off at 124 Westpark Road, Centerville, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Hannah’s Treasure Chest can always use more volunteers. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Other ways to help

Register your shopper card for the Kroger Community Rewards program and a portion of your holiday meal purchases will support the programs at Hannah’s Treasure Chest. The organization’s number is 81291.

Donate new or open packs of diapers and Pull-Ups to be distributed to babies and toddlers served by the charity.

See the organization’s entire wish list of urgently needed children’s basics at www.hannahstreasure.org. Your child’s outgrown, like-new items could become part of a care package to help a local child in need.

Monetary donations are welcome and used to further HTC’s mission. Donations online can be made at bit.ly/DonateToHTC, or checks may be written and sent to: Hannah’s Treasure Chest 124 Westpark Road, Centerville, OH 45459

Volunteers are always needed

HTC depends on volunteer efforts for much of its work, but many regular volunteers are in the high-risk category for COVID-19, and have become unable to assist with fulfilling requests for items. HTC is looking for individuals willing to commit several hours a week on a regular basis to assist with tasks that might include sorting incoming donations, cleaning and organizing toys, preparing safety equipment, and creating care packages.

To keep all volunteers and staff as safe as possible, several safety measures have been put in place. Volunteers are required to wear a mask while working in the building. Everyone is also asked to sign in and out of particular work areas to maintain a proper building census and help make social distancing possible. Temperatures are also taken upon entering the building.

For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, please contact volunteer manager Trudy Bechtolt, at trudy.bechtolt@hannahstreasure.org or fill out an application online.

More information

For more information about the organization, visit www.hannahstreasure.org or call the office at (937) 438-5039. Families seeking assistance for holiday gifts should contact the United Way’s help line at #2-1-1 for referral to area support agencies.

