Miamisburg diner closes due to rise in cost of goods

A Miamisburg diner known for their homemade breakfast and lunch that included several authentic Tex-Mex offerings has permanently closed due to the rise in the cost of goods, the restaurant said in a post on their Facebook page.
“Well it is with a heavy heart that I must inform everyone that due to the rise in the cost of goods we are permanently closed as of today 6/9/22! I am very saddened by this and it has been an awesome time getting to know so many wonderful people,” the post said.
Chef Tom Tiner of Butler County opened Rye Toast in April 2021 after 36 years in the food service industry. His stints included restaurants, hotels, hospitals and senior living facilities, along with some on-the-side gigs as a private chef and caterer.
He previously told this news outlet that setting out on his own had given him the freedom to craft his own menu without being hampered by the dietary restrictions of a senior living facility or the conflicting culinary visions of a corporate entity.
“This is so sad,” Marie Finke Raleigh commented on the post. “We loved your food. All of you are so friendly and made us feel special every time.”
“Very sorry to hear this. Your restaurant was one of my favorite places to eat,” James Fisher commented. “Best of luck to you and your families in all of your future endeavors.”
Rye Toast was located in the previous location of Star City BBQ at 1015 S. Main Street.
The restaurant’s name was a tribute to not only Tiner’s favorite bread, but also his father’s initials and the call sign he used over the radio when working as a deputy sheriff of McLennan County in Waco, Texas. Various paint-related elements incorporated into sign designs for the business reflected his father’s love of painting.
Tiner previously said he had hoped to open a second location in Hamilton.