Middletown native Andrew Gabbard’s country music detour

Gabbard played all the instruments on his Colemine debut, “Homemade” (2021) but got a little help from some friends on “Cedar City Sweetheart.” He kept the musical tracks from 2019 contributed by M. Ross Perkins (keyboards), Sven Kahns (pedal steel), Ryan Wells (banjo) and Leslie Jankowski (fiddle). For the new vinyl release, Gabbard redid his guitar, bass and drum parts in his Dayton home.

“I was able to re-record the album without having all of my guests redo their parts,” he said. “Because I recorded it to a click track and everybody else recorded their parts professionally, I was able to scour through my Dropbox and find all the isolated steel guitar, fiddle, banjo and keyboards, which really added a lot to the record. I redid the drums, the guitars and the vocals and it sounds a lot better. It’s like a remastered version of the record and it has some new songs too.”

Gabbard has found a home at Colemine, which is run by Terry Cole, another Middletown native. The label released “Gabbard Brothers” in 2022, the debut album from a new project with his brother Zach. While he has other solo material recorded, Gabbard isn’t rushing out product like he was before. He wants to give Cole and his team time to work the record properly and promote it to press and radio.

“I have a few more albums ready to go,” Gabbard said. “I’m always in kind of a rush to do things. I wish I could drop albums all the time but I’m really holding back. I’m just trying to get music out there and let it do its magic but it’s a smart thing to actually promote the releases.”

More info: www.coleminerecords.com.