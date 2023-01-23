dayton logo
X

New brewery specializing in lagers coming to Enon next year

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
18 minutes ago

New Enon Brewing, a new brewery focusing on lagers, is expected to open June 2024 in Enon, according to owner Jon Vanderglas.

Vanderglas, who owns the brewery with his wife, Shelley Wiley, said it will be located at 160 N. Xenia St. He explained the property is currently a residential rental he plans to gut and turn into a taproom with an outdoor patio.

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

He said they are still in the early stages of planning but believe part of the building features an 1840s timber frame they hope to incorporate into the new space.

Vanderglas said he has always wanted to have his own spot, but it seemed unattainable.

“I realized I’m 57 and if I don’t do it now, I’m never going to do it,” Vanderglas said.

He explained the brewery is expected to specialize in lagers in addition to making stouts, porters, saisons and other Belgian styles.

“We’re going to focus on lagers,” Vanderglas said. “There is nobody doing that in the Dayton area.”

ExploreKettering Italian restaurant now serving alcohol

Vanderglas, an Enon native, began homebrewing in the 1990s when he lived in North Carolina. He recalled drinking a Warsteiner Dunkel, thinking about all the different flavors, and wondering if he could make something similar. He bought a homebrewing kit and it soon became his passion. After living in Minnesota and Iowa, he returned to his hometown in 2007 and worked at Yellow Springs Brewery for nearly nine years.

New Enon Brewing is expected to have eight to 12 taps for customers to enjoy there or take home in howlers and growlers, Vanderglas said. He also plans to have food trucks on site.

“Enon’s on the move,” Vanderglas said. “Enon’s not the old Enon. It’s the new Enon. It’s evolving.”

ExploreWarped Wing in Springboro to celebrate vintage and barrel-aged beers

He looks forward to brewing his favorite beers and having a nice, welcoming environment for the locals and visitors.

“I just want to make good beers that people can drink,” Vanderglas said.

In Other News
1
Hip-hop stars raise money for Dayton skate parks
2
Kettering Italian restaurant now serving alcohol
3
African Utopian Boutique opens in Fairborn ‘to bring a level of...
4
Warped Wing in Springboro to celebrate vintage and barrel-aged beers
5
District Market holds grand opening: ‘The goal is community’

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top