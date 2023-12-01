New culinary collective offers cookies, pizza, wings in Englewood

Isiah Davis, owner of The Cookieologist, has created Chef Zay’s Culinary Collective, a new restaurant group containing two concepts with more ideas on the way.
The group consists of The Cookieologist and Wingdalorian. Davis says the idea for this dining endeavor stemmed from customers recognizing his business and assuming they only offered cookies. From the moment The Cookieologist began operating next door to JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard in Englewood, they have served pizza and wings in addition to cookies.
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
“What can I do to get the customer to understand that we serve more than cookies?” Davis pondered.
The Cookieologist will continue to serve pizza at this time, but in the future Davis plans to create a concept focusing solely on pizza.
Wingdalorian launched a few months ago featuring oven roasted wings customers can order dry-rubbed or wet-dipped. Flavors offered include Lemon Pepper, Korean BBQ, Honey Mustard, Garlic Parm Truffle and House.
Every Wednesday, Wingdalorian offers buy five wings, get half off another order of five wings. Anyone ordering wings on Tuesday for pickup on Wednesday will get five wings free with the order of five wings using the coupon code “BUY5GET5.”
Chef Zay’s Culinary Collective shares a space at 322 Union Blvd. Unit B with Slide Thru — making it a one-stop-shop for local foodies. Customers can order online or in the lobby of the space. Customers are encouraged to order ahead for their meal to be ready when they arrive.
The Cookieologist and Wingdalorian is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. To place an order, visit www.chefzays-culinarycollective.hngr.co.
