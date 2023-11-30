Warped Wing to launch annual Whiskey Rebellion Stout Saturday in Dayton taproom

The following bottles will be available:

◆ 2023 Whiskey Rebellion Imperial Stout aged in Bourbon Barrels (no bottle limit) — $9.99 per bottle

◆ 2023 Whiskey Rebellion Imperial Stout aged in Bourbon Barrels — 7 Year Reserve (2 bottle limit) — $19.99 per bottle

◆ 2023 Whiskey Rebellion Imperial Stout aged in Bourbon Barrels — Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch (4 bottle limit) — $11.99 per bottle

◆ 2023 Whiskey Rebellion Imperial Stout aged in Bourbon Barrels — Amaretto Coffee (4 bottle limit) — $11.99 per bottle

The bottle release queue will form at the rear of the brewery close to the loading dock entry, a press release from the brewery said.

In addition to the bottle releases, the brewery will have hourly tappings, food specials and live music.

Hourly tapping schedule:

◆ 11 a.m. — 2023 Whiskey Rebellion Imperial Stout aged in Bourbon Barrels

◆ Noon — 2023 Whiskey Rebellion Amaretto Coffee

◆ 1 p.m. — 2023 Whiskey Rebellion Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch

◆ 2 p.m. — 2023 Whiskey Rebellion 7 Year Reserve

◆ 3 p.m. — 2021 Vintage Whiskey Rebellion Special Reserve aged in Bissell Maple Syrup Barrels

◆ 4 p.m. — 2018 Vintage Whiskey Rebellion Peach Vanilla Caramel

Food specials include:

◆ Whiskey Smash Burger — Two smash burger patties topped with Whiskey Rebellion BBQ sauce, applewood smoked bacon, crispy onion straws and cheddar cheese.

◆ Peanut Butter Crunch Bar — A crispy peanut butter treat topped with chocolate ganache and peanut butter drizzle.

Live music schedule:

◆ 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Pete Price

◆ 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. — Scott Houchens

The 2023 Whiskey Rebellion Imperial Stout and its variants will launch on tap Sunday, Dec. 3 at Warped Wing’s other taprooms at 6602 Executive Blvd. in Huber Heights, 5650 Tylersville Road in Mason and 25 Wright Station Way in Springboro.

For more information, visit www.warpedwing.com or the Dayton taproom’s Facebook page.